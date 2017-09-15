Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2018 Collection

This season Jenny Packham decided to skip the glamorous runway shows and presented her newest collection in an intimate atmosphere. The British designer revealed a 25-piece collection that features mesmerizing evening dresses. Packham is not a big fan of simple designs, so each time she releases a new collection, the pieces are breathtaking. All of the pieces in the collection stand for femininity.

“We find if we try to do simple party dresses, there’s so much of that happening, so we want to go quite full-on,”- Jenny explained.

For Spring 2018 collection Jenny got inspired by the Asian culture. During her last visit to New York, The designer accidentally bought a tunic with intricate embroidery. That same piece of clothing was the initial design that inspired the whole Spring 2018 collection Since then, Packham got obsessed with the beauty of the Asian gardens. She started studying Asian artists, their work and transformed those thoughts into party dresses. Every gown in the collection carries a special story.

Floor-length gowns once again dominated in Packham’s collection. One of the standout dresses in the Spring 2018 collection is the ombre sequined dress made in the shades of blue and green. The inspiration for this design came from a painting by Lee Ufan that depicts falling water. Ufan is a talented Korean artist, currently based in Japan. Ufan’s minimalistic art was the inspiration behind one more creation. The strapless voluminous blue and white patterned gown borrowed the motifs from his artwork. There are also several cocktail dresses, which would be a great red carpet material.

Packham felt overwhelmed by all of the pressure that a fashion show brings.That is the main reason why she decided to pass on a classic runway show this year. The designer is famous for her evening gowns that are rich in embroideries, embellishments, and details. They are made of fabrics that need proper light for a full effect. Jenny was frustrated because the runway pictures don’t capture her designs in the right way. That is why she went for a photo shoot as a presentation and also scheduled several appointments.

Jenny’s list of clients is quite impressive, with many huge celebrities that turn to her for red carpet events. The Duchess of Cambridge is among her most respectable clients, followed by A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson and much more.

Photo Credit: Jenny Packham