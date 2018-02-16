Jeremy Scott AW 16 Makeup Tutorial.

Jeremy Scott never lacks creativity in any aspect, which is why he has had on-going success. This funky look from the AW16 fashion show is one of my favorites because it had so many great influences, from my favorite fashion era, the 60’s to his usual sparkle, glitz and glam, to rock and roll, and of course…stars! Being no stranger to a well composed “all over the place” style of his own, Scott’s pre-show commentary on the influence behind the collection was that he was gong for a “Dalí on Molly” vibe, which makes total sense.

Models such as GiGi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Stella Maxwell rocked the infamous 60’s double wing eye makeup. I have re-created this look on myself and below you will find the video tutorial, and a buying guide for every product used. Whether it’s for a costume, a themed-party, or you just like to be unique, this is a look that everyone should wear at least once.

1.) Primer: My first step when applying makeup is ALWAYS my Tom Ford Illuminating Primer. It’s definitely my favorite primer and possibly one of my favorite products. It gives such a beautiful glow and makes my skin feel moisturized without making it greasy. A little goes a long way with this, so one pump is enough to cover my whole face. If you splurge on a product, make it this one!





2.) Foundation: For day to day makeup I prefer a more natural coverage foundation, but when I want complete coverage, this is my holy grail of foundations. Becca Ultimate Coverage Complexion Creme.

3.) Blend: This tool is probably no stranger to anyone who wears makeup. I still use my fingers to apply the foundation, as I believe the body heat aids in even distribution, BUT I love the Beauty blender for just that, blending. I use it around the hair and neck/jaw line, nose, and eyes. It’s also great for when you are blending concealer, a contour, highlighting, or blush cream/stick.

4.) Conceal: I have used this NYX concealer for a few years now and it’s my go-to for just about everything. I have used it for blemishes, contouring, under eye, and eyelid coverage. It’s creamy enough to spread smoothly, and the coverage is great.

5.) Powder: This powder from Charlotte Tilbury gives a light, but flawless finish and is my go-to for a lighter coverage.

6.) Powder Brush: This brush from Tom Ford is super fluffy and feels like heaven to the skin.

7.) Blush: I have just about every color in this “Cheek to Chic” blush from Charlotte Tilbury. It’s highly pigmented and with the combo of two colors, it’s suggested that you do a “swoosh” around the outer color and then a “pop” in the center for the perfect blend. In this look I used the “First Love” color.





8.) Eyeshadow: I used the “Smoky” palette from Urban Decay in this look. The color “Thirteen” was used as the base and “Black Market” for the liner.

9.) Shadow Brush: I have found this brush from Tom Ford to be my most used eye shadow brush of all time. It’s brush #13 and I use it for an all over base, for blending, and even a light crease shade.

10.) Crease Line: This is probably the most important part of this look and it took some digging to find the perfect “teal” colored liner. Thanks to NYX I found an exact match with the Aqua Green shade.





11.) Wing Eyeliner: Kat Von D’s tattoo liner is my favorite for a high pigmented wing that does not bleed.

12.) Lashes: This look features a “half-lash”, and just about any one will do so long as it has a “swoosh” or “wing” at the outer corner.

13.) Mascara: Diorshow mascara has been a cult favorite for years, and for good reason.

14.) Brow Pencil: This dual ended brow sculpting pencil from Tom Ford has a brush one one end and an angled pencil on the other. It makes brown shaping super easy and quick.

15.) Brow Gel: The Mary Kay clear brow gel is highly favored, and in my 3 years of daily use, I can see why. It really aids in locking in the shape you brush your brows into.





16.) Highlighter: Charlotte Tilbury makes my favorite powder highlighter, and it’s found in her “Filmstar Bronze and Glow” contour palette.

17.) Highlighting Brush: This was my first brush from Real Techniques, and after just a few uses, I bought many more from their line. I use it every day for highlighter and you can’t beat the price.

18.) Lips: This Too Faced lipstick in “Double Bubble” is the perfect retro pink shade. It’s so pigmented that I skipped the lipliner and put on 2 coats on this.





19.) Confetti Star: Confetti stars are an easy find. I grabbed mine from a party supply shop, but found you the same ones online. Just a dab of glitter or any cosmetic adhesive on one side, and pop it just under the right eye.

