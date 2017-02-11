Jeremy Scott’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Combines Cartoon References with Religion

For a designer, whose shows are generally fun and easygoing, Jeremy Scott’s fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection unveiled at New York Fashion Week was clearly lashing out. The anger from Scott’s collection was clearly geared toward Washington, D.C., and the new presidential election in the U.S. Scott used the stage, a white shag carpet runway, to set the mood, but it was Jesus Christ that began the show.

Gigi Hadid opened the show with a patterned jacket layered over a pair of blue pants featuring a large photo of Jesus’ face on either leg. As the show progressed, a mix of male and female models walked wearing clothes reminiscent of artists like Elvis and Michael Jackson.

Backstage, Scott told Vogue he was trying to push across the point that people idolize and worship celebrities, when that shouldn’t be the case – more specifically, those idols should not be elected as leaders of the U.S.

Scott’s way of showing anger might even go unnoticed by some. To those unfamiliar with the designer or his work, the Jeremy Scott fall 2017 collection on the surface is fun-loving and bright, but it is the finer points that show his anger and fear. Yet, that’s the beauty of his work. Scott finds a way to channel his feelings in his work without losing that childish design aesthetic fans anticipate every season.

For this show, a cartoon character with green steam flying out of its head was the perfect symbol – especially considering the U.S. leader – and found its way onto the perfect stage. In America, personal freedoms are coming into question, so there’s no better time than the present for someone like Scott to send his loud (in color and in meaning) collection down the NYFW runway for his fans.

There’s a lot to respect about the designer who can channel their work like this, especially without making any overtly radical statements about the cause of anger. Despite his clear anger, his collection was full of fun and freedom; this came in the form of fabrics and patterns. There were polka dots, neon velvet, bedazzled leather, fringe, and plenty of chiffon.

There was plenty of these fabrics amid garments with Jesus’ face printed on them – in baby and adult iterations – and there were also breaks for purely fun garments.

Thankfully so, too, because how cute is that little skunk with the “Love Stinks” saying above him? Animal graphics are trending this year, but no one said they couldn’t be cartoon.

Fishnets were a common theme on Scott’s runway this season, and we hope that’s a trend that continues through next fall. It was a hot trend last season, so hopefully it’s a streetwear trend that sticks for a while. This worked against the cutesy garments Scott presented by giving them an edge, which added more depth to the line in general. It’s an easy way to take your fashion choices and spice things up a bit from your usual routine.

There was a lot going on in Jeremy Scott’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection, but the easiest thing to say about it was that it was all about freedom and personal choice. The Jesus prints might play controversial to some, but Scott’s position seems to state that that’s each person’s individual right to decide how they feel about it. Whether they choose to wear that, or the blue cartoon head, or any of the other garments in this line, there’s room in the U.S. for personal liberty.

