Jeremy Scott Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Jeremy Scott is here to brighten up your cold cloudy days in 2018. His Fall 2018 collection presented at NYFW is a never-ending party. From vivid colors and psychedelic patterns to bringing PVC raincoats and...
Tom Ford presented opulence on the runway of his Fall 2018 show at NYFW. The designer expressed his love for excessive glamour by mixing striking prints, vivid colors and playing with a lot of details....
Since we are getting closer to spring, it's time to learn a thing or two about vibrant makeup looks. Celebs are no strangers to color when it comes to makeup. We prepared a gallery of...
The sneaker culture has come a long way. Nowadays sneakers are part of the high fashion scene and it seems that designers are competing who's going to offer the best "ugly" sneaker. Louis Vuitton just...
Tommy Hilfiger tapped Christian “King” Combs to star in his Spring 2018 Campaign for Tommy Jeans. The 19-year old model has a celebrity father that you don't see on the scene anymore but sure knows...