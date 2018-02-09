Fashion Trends Video

Jeremy Scott Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Jeremy Scott Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW PATTERNED COLOR-BLOCKING COORDINATES
Jeremy Scott is here to brighten up your cold cloudy days in 2018. His Fall 2018 collection presented at NYFW is a never-ending party. From vivid colors and psychedelic patterns to bringing PVC raincoats and thigh-high snow boots in high fashion, Jeremy Scott never fails to impress.
