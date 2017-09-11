Fashion

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

By Updated on

Ladies and gentlemen, Jeremy Scott, the most daring and progressive designer is celebrating his 20th fashion anniversary. Not a single time Jeremy Scott has played on the safe side.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW orange sequined graphic hoodie dress

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW electric orange pants and graphic camo jacket

You may not understand or like his design aesthetic, but he deserves everyone’s respect. He managed to build a fashion empire out of eccentric designs that aren’t easy to sell. You don’t see people walking on the streets in graphic cartoon inspired bodysuits and thigh-high boots every day. But you see a lot of those on Jeremy Scott’s shows and probably wonder who buys them. The designer has a rich celebrity clientele who loves to wear his glittery graphic pieces. Take a look at the front row at his NYFW show and you’ll see only familiar faces.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW graphic denim cropped jacket and see through dress

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW camo jacket, crop top and graphic denim skirt

Just for the records, Jeremy Scott did athleisure way before this style had a name and fame. For his 20th anniversary, and the Spring 2018 collection the designer did a throwback on his past offerings. His loyal spectators enjoyed the attention-grabbing ensembles as always. For Jeremy Scott, more is more. He paired snake print lace-up booties with graphic dresses. A lot of glitter, sequins, and rhinestones were involved in the Spring 2018 collection.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW camo jacket, pink graphic dress and snake patterned over the knee boots

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW pink hoodie tunic

Jeremy himself walked the runway as he got a standing ovation in silver glitter ankle boots. A male model wore heavily sequined trousers and camo graphic t-shirt. You probably can’t imagine these pieces together but surprisingly the outfit doesn’t look like a hot mess. According to Jeremy Scott, the camo pattern is going to be big in spring 2018. From boots to separates and sultry coordinates, there are multiple options for the camo girls and boys.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW camo graphic t shirt and sequined pants

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW camo graphic cropped sweater and snake patterned shorts

The Spring 2018 collection features only statement pieces. The bejeweled see-through dresses left everyone in awe. Probably not the most wearable and comfortable pieces, but a central spot in everyone’s attention is guaranteed. It may sound unbelievable to you, but a lot of the designs are very wearable. Jeremy Scott’s sweaters, t-shirts, dresses, and pants belong to the bold chic’s everyday style.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW bejeweled dress

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW bejeweled dress

If you aren’t willing to experiment, then Jeremy Scott has nothing to offer to you. But if you like yourself bold, hot and free, you’ll easily pull off a head to toe Jeremy Scott look. Note he has acid green see-through coordinates with a ruffled train in his Spring 2018 collection, just in case you feel extra.

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW acid green see through coordinates with ruffled train

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW camo jacket and green graphic 2-piece set

Photo Credit: Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv 

Recent Posts

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Fashion

Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Ladies and gentlemen, Jeremy Scott, the most daring and progressive designer is celebrating his 20th fashion anniversary. Not a single time Jeremy Scott has played on the safe side. You may not understand or like...

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Gallery Trends

Street Style Highlights From The SS 2018 NYFW

The New York Fashion Week took the fashion world by storm these days. A lot of new trends are involved in every NYFW. While we get to see the spring 2018 trends for the first...

Attention-Grabbing Fall Nail Art Ideas

Gallery Nails

Attention-Grabbing Fall Nail Art Ideas

We had some interesting nail trends this summer but is time to leave them behind. Get ready to paint your nails in deeper tones to match your fall ensembles. Every fashion-forward girl knows that nails...

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

This year’s New York Fashion Week brought many celebrities to the events happening in the Big Apple. During this week, designers and models are not the only ones who get all the attention. The trendsetters...

Rag & Bone Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Rag & Bone Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

A growing list of designers has left the NYFW this year. Most of them are moving their shows to Paris and Los Angeles. Rag & Bone, on the other hand, isn’t leaving New York at all....