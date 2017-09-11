Jeremy Scott RTW Spring 2018 Collection At NYFW

Ladies and gentlemen, Jeremy Scott, the most daring and progressive designer is celebrating his 20th fashion anniversary. Not a single time Jeremy Scott has played on the safe side.

You may not understand or like his design aesthetic, but he deserves everyone’s respect. He managed to build a fashion empire out of eccentric designs that aren’t easy to sell. You don’t see people walking on the streets in graphic cartoon inspired bodysuits and thigh-high boots every day. But you see a lot of those on Jeremy Scott’s shows and probably wonder who buys them. The designer has a rich celebrity clientele who loves to wear his glittery graphic pieces. Take a look at the front row at his NYFW show and you’ll see only familiar faces.

Just for the records, Jeremy Scott did athleisure way before this style had a name and fame. For his 20th anniversary, and the Spring 2018 collection the designer did a throwback on his past offerings. His loyal spectators enjoyed the attention-grabbing ensembles as always. For Jeremy Scott, more is more. He paired snake print lace-up booties with graphic dresses. A lot of glitter, sequins, and rhinestones were involved in the Spring 2018 collection.

Jeremy himself walked the runway as he got a standing ovation in silver glitter ankle boots. A male model wore heavily sequined trousers and camo graphic t-shirt. You probably can’t imagine these pieces together but surprisingly the outfit doesn’t look like a hot mess. According to Jeremy Scott, the camo pattern is going to be big in spring 2018. From boots to separates and sultry coordinates, there are multiple options for the camo girls and boys.

The Spring 2018 collection features only statement pieces. The bejeweled see-through dresses left everyone in awe. Probably not the most wearable and comfortable pieces, but a central spot in everyone’s attention is guaranteed. It may sound unbelievable to you, but a lot of the designs are very wearable. Jeremy Scott’s sweaters, t-shirts, dresses, and pants belong to the bold chic’s everyday style.

If you aren’t willing to experiment, then Jeremy Scott has nothing to offer to you. But if you like yourself bold, hot and free, you’ll easily pull off a head to toe Jeremy Scott look. Note he has acid green see-through coordinates with a ruffled train in his Spring 2018 collection, just in case you feel extra.

Photo Credit: Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv