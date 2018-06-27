Fashion

Jeremy Scott’s “Illegal Alien” Moschino Campaign Faces Backlash

By

Designer Jeremy Scott released the pictures from his latest campaign for Moschino. The campaign features Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti, Soojoo Park, Rianne Van Rompaey and more. All of the models are transformed into aliens with their bodies covered in blue, orange, yellow and green paint. The theme of the campaign didn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that Moschino‘s Fall/Winter 2018 show featured models-turned-aliens.

Jeremy Scotts Illegal Alien Moschino Campaign Faces Backlash

Jeremy Scott’s designs, shows, and campaigns are hard to overlook, but this time people had their eyes on something else other than the brand’s newest offerings. The designer introduced the brand’s newest campaign with a photo of Gigi Hadid transformed into a blue alien sporting a bold orange coat and blonde bob. He initially captioned the photo: “The only thing illegal about this alien is how good she looks.” Scott apparently wanted to address the way the U.S. is treating migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as a follow up of President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy. You are probably aware that children were being separated from their parents and held in detention centers. This is an extremely sensitive topic and the internet wasn’t having it with Scott. Instagram users immediately expressed their anger and disagreement in the comments:

“Get out in the street and do something worthwhile. Until then, you’re just another white man making money off the suffering of real people,” one user wrote.

Jeremy Scotts Illegal Alien Moschino Campaign Faces Backlash Gigi Hadid

Jeremy Scott most certainly paid a lot of attention to the comments because the original caption and name of the campaign are not there anymore. He renamed the campaign “Alien Nation” and explained that he wanted to use his voice and this campaign to send a message that immigrants are “our friends, neighbors, co workers, relatives and people we love.”

Jeremy Scotts Illegal Alien Moschino Campaign Faces Backlash Kaia Gerber

However, the internet was not pleased with the fact that Scott used a controversial caption in first place. The designer has a unique sense of expression which can be seen in his designs. However, the situation with the immigrants is a very sensitive topic at this moment and he probably should’ve known better before posting such a caption. On the other hand, people on the internet were mad because the fashion industry has a history of profiting from activism. You probably remember Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” white tee that was part of fall/winter 2018 “feminist” themed show and collection. Moreover, many brands came up with pride-themed merch in time for the pride month. The problem is that some of those brands are selling stuff without actually supporting and speaking up about issues that target the groups.

Jeremy Scotts Illegal Alien Moschino Campaign Faces Backlash

Photo Credit: Moschino

