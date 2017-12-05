Jil Sander x Mario Sorrenti Exclusive Collab

The renowned German fashion house Jil Sander is off to another interesting project. Luke and Lucie Meier scored the spot of creative directors just recently and they are already announcing new collaborations. The latest news from the brand is a series of exclusive collections. Heidemarie Jiline Sander, the founder and former creative director of the brand retired in 2005. Since then, there were several famous names that inherited her position. Now the fashion house will offer a new perspective thanks to the husband and wife duo.

The first collab to be released is named “Interpretation Project 001” and involves a partnership with Mario Sorrenti. Mario is a world-renowned photographer, popular for his work in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and brands such as Estée Lauder, Mango, Armani and more. Their capsule offers ten cotton unisex T-shirts decorated with Sorrenti’s powerful shots. They will be available in sizes from XS to XL.

Each exclusive tee features a picture from Mario Sorrenti. The photographer was hired by the brand to shoot their campaign in September. The initial concept of the collaboration is based on the Spring 2018 collection from the brand that Sorrenti captured. All of the images printed on the shirts are from the digital shots he made of the line.

The SS 2018 collection marked the runway debut for the husband and wife duo. They presented the collection in September during the Milan Fashion Week. For the ad campaign, the Maiers took their designs and Mario to Spain. The official photos were taken in Mallorca which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They are a reminder of Sorrenti’s unique style. For this campaign, he showcased both sights of nature, fashion moments and interesting modeling appearances through his lens.

For the future limited-edition collaborations, Jil Sander will team up with other famous artists and photographers. With the help of those artists, Luke and Lucie want to influence the current status of the brand. They are planning on making it more diverse and more accessible to different types of customers. From now on you can expect to see a brand new identity of the fashion house.

The collection features 10 different T-shirt designs. Each one will cost $490. For the ones who are dying to get their hands on these exclusive pieces – head over to Colette. Starting from December 7, the T-shirts will be also sold at Dover Street Market in London. On December 17 you can shop the limited-edition capsule on the official Jil Sander website and at Ssense.com. During the following period, the brand will release other retailers that will carry the exclusive line from January 8, 2018.

Photo Credit: Jil Sander