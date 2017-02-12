Jill Stuart’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Darkly Victorian

Jill Stuart’s fall/winter 2017-2018 collection had a very Victorian and slightly gothic flair topped off with a touch of dark ‘70s glam and held together with essential oils and alchemy. At least that is how it sounds with the reveal of her inspirations.

Each of the looks appears to be very darkly designed with rich reds and purple running through a good amount of sheer and black velvet. There are certainly elements of sultry and earthy notes to the collection with bits of gold and champagne embroidered through for a difference in aesthetic and texture, the shimmering gold against the softness of the other textures.

A range of lengths and a lot of movement were also signatures of the Jill Stuart fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. The dark floral patterns made use of deep dark colors on floating fabric for a layered effect with perpetual movement. The lengthy appearance of each of the ensembles has a bit of seriousness to it. Even the ecru colored ensemble has a ‘revamped’ periodic feel to it.

The collection was on full display all at once. It did display the full complexity of the collection. There were so many different textures involved that not a single outfit was displayed without an interesting element to it.

Simplicity has no place in Jill Stuart’s fall 2017 collection clearly; there is too much going on and while most of the looks were a win, some of them were questionable at best. The coats and jackets were devastatingly gorgeous and should be easy to integrate into personal wardrobes that are not period-centric but will certainly top off a look beautifully.

Jill Stuart revealed her personal feelings on essential oils and how they relate to more by saying, “I’ve been using them a lot and they just really inspired me for the collection. I think clothes are like a favorite song or a favorite perfume.”

The mention of comfort and preference through favoritism is something that is easily relatable and can easily be a point that will gain her collection another look. The complex silhouettes with puffed shoulders and multiple styles of tiered peasant skirts are not easy to miss and for some will be difficult to wear together, but fashion should be an adventure as well, right?

When Jill Stuart spoke of her fall 2017 collection she said, “I think the collection is a conversation of fabrics and textures,” and while this would be impossible to dispute with the designer who created it, it is very easy to agree with upon sight alone. The mixtures within this collection verify the idea that Jill Stuart is a genius with fabric combinations.

Photos courtesy of Zimbio