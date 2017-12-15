Jill Stuart Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Jill Stuart has been a part of the fashion industry for over 25 years. During that time, she gained regular customers that always turn to her. And following their requests for more new releases she decided to show a debut pre-fall collection. Until now, the designer avoided in-between season collections and stuck to the regular schedule. But since people can’t get enough of her trendy looks. Jill finally dropped a line reserved for the end of summer 2018.

The designer showed both dresses and separates in her recognizable romantic style. For Pre-Fall 2018 she was inspired by boyish looks, cuts, and fabrics. But since Stuart is popular for her whimsical dresses, they also were a part of the collection. That is how she achieved a balance between masculine oversized silhouettes and feminine floral pieces.

“I was inspired by boyish tailoring, using classic men’s wear fabrics and making them more feminine by mixing in the bold, floral prints.”- Jill explained.

There is one thing that makes Stuart’s new collection so unique. All of the pieces are seasonless. The dresses, coats or pants weren’t made only for the late summer days. On the contrary, the designs are timeless and you can rock them whenever you want, without having to wait until August.

In the Pre-Fall 2018 collection, Jill made a strong case for gorgeous dresses once again. Most of them are midi or ankle-length, flowy and vibrant. Just like all of the other designs, you can flaunt them year-round. The most dominant print is florals, done in different colors and cuts. Some of the playful dresses are decorated with frills and high-necks while others feature bubble sleeves.

Another print she decided to include is the super-trendy check. Jill used it in sophisticated loose dresses, chic bubble-sleeved tops, suits, and coats. When it comes to colors, the designer mostly stuck to the darker range of shades. You will notice a lot of olive green, black and gray.

The outwear is also a big standout. You will find stylish warm coats that are ideal for layering. Stuart’s blazers this time are more on the modern side.

Jill Stuart’s debut pre-fall collection is a great success. Her faithful customers will be more than happy with the diverse range of sophisticated designs. It will most certainly attract even more people, thanks to the playful vibe mixed with a dose of classy. It was about the time to see Jill Stuart in-between seasons.

Photo Credit: Jill Stuart