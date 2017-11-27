Johanna Ortiz’s Debut Bridal Collection: Spring 2018

Columbian designer Johanna Ortiz debuted her first bridal line for Spring 2018. Her collection launched exclusively on Moda Operandi. Johanna is known for her sophisticated taste, which she transferred to the wedding dresses. Her line is full of feminine silhouettes and delicate fabrics. The designer has been a part of the fashion industry for more than 15 years. During 2015 Johanna became popular among the fashion influencers and since then she keeps going strong. After expanding into accessories, the bridal line is the next big thing for her.



Ortiz is fascinated with headpieces, which are her favorite bridal accessories. For the bridal Spring 2018 collection, the designer made beautiful golden headpieces. They make the wedding ensembles look much more glamorous. The Johanna Ortiz bride is elegant, but also sexy and wild. The designer involved a lot of contemporary elements and created gowns for fashionable brides. The Columbian spirit is always a part of Johanna’s creations.

The designer had many requests from future brides who asked for custom-made dresses. That is the main reason why she decided to become a part of this area of fashion. According to the designer, she considers this as the most special event in a woman’s life. That is why she put a lot of effort into details and made sure to introduce unique gowns. The collection emphasizes femininity but with a modern twist.

This special day will become even better thanks to Johanna’s unique gowns. As the starting point for the designer’s debut line served her own wedding dress. At that time ruffles were trending, and now fast-forward years ago, they are a huge trend once again. You will see many sophisticated frilled details in the gorgeous bridal collection. This is actually her signature element, so everyone expected to see it in Otiz’s latest expansion.

The lineup of stunning dresses features everything a fashionable bride would wish for. It is a small collection made of 12 dresses, but it offers just enough for different tastes. The gowns are done in white, blush or ecru. A highlight in the line is the delicate lace used in several gowns.

Without any doubt, Ortiz’s first wedding collection is a huge success. We expect to see many more statement creations for brides-to-be from this designer. All we can do is wait for another fresh wave of modern gowns from Johanna Ortiz. We have yet to see if Johana Oritz will become the ultimate spot for modern brides-to-be.