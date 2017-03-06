Bill Gaytten Played with History for His John Galliano Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection

With Pretty Vacant by the Sex Pistols playing as the soundtrack for the John Galliano fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showing, Paris Fashion Week was granted a look at the 40-piece collection full of history in a well-themed and beautifully executed show. Bill Gaytten worked a lot of history into the Galliano show through the use of historical figures that inspired him, starting with Marchesa Luisa Casati.

The Italian heiress has inspired a lot of his looks throughout his career so it is no surprise she showed up on the fall 2017 runway as well. The modern twists and adaptations he incorporated will allow for the design inspiration to show through but not be so dated. My personal favorite were the longer hourglass jackets that fit and flatter the figure and are a good piece to have in your wardrobe.

The textures, prints and colors look incredibly rich and luxurious, keeping perfect alignment and progression since Galliano repositioned itself as a premium and contemporary brand. The colors were very earthy toned choices of green velvet, brown astrakhan and black wool. The accentuated shapes thanks to the flair of the ‘40s influence were very flattering in some cases, but oddly placed in others where the sizing seemed adjusted for another silhouette.

The ensemble pieces offered were various in number and featured a lot of incredible tailoring. Accessories were well noted and beautifully utilized in this collection as well, the punctuation that did well in the show. An unexpected showing of fringe and lame caught us off guard, as did a variety of other textures that were offered in the John Galliano fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. In some cases, the silhouettes were jarring, just a bit to the left of the mark for flattering, but aesthetically they were interested to survey.

Beads, velvet and more adorned the collection in a very positive way – eye-catching details that your brain intended to clarify for you but could not. Being unsure of what to expect is not typically a problem, here from one look to another the fits, fabrics and colors were cohesive yet so different that it was delightful to see the next option stroll forward.

Where some looks were sleek, others were voluminous, where others were bright and flowing, others were dark and offered little to no movement, some options were chaste and others risqué. It was a well-rounded offering of designs that will certainly be an interesting set of options once offered to the public.

The shoes were simple offerings that worked well with the John Galliano fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection in a great array of colors, and the coats were delightful, especially the very full and textured option that closed out the show.

Photos courtesy of Vogue