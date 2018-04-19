Josephine Skriver is The New Face of Maybelline

Model Josephine Skriver is the newest addition to the celebrity-packed Maybelline family. The Danish model is another Victoria’s Secret Angel who scored a partnership with the cosmetics giant. Last year, Gigi Hadid took the beauty world by storm with the launch of her collaborative collection with Maybelline. She was first named the face of the brand, but later treated all of her fans with a makeup collection designed with her beauty essentials in mind. It’s still early to talk about possible Josephine Skriver collab, but for now, the model will represent the brand.



The young model shared the exciting news on Instagram:

“I’ve been keeping a secret that I’m able to finally share with the world… Today, I can officially say that I am the newest member of the Maybelline family! I am so grateful to the team at Maybelline for this huge honor and cannot wait to travel the world discovering beauty trends and meeting all of the amazing people who #MakeItHappen.”

The cosmetics brand also took it to Instagram to announce its newest member of the family. Josephine immediately took over the brand’s Instagram stories for a Q&A session. She revealed that her signature makeup look is “defined brows and a bronze smokey eye”. It’s safe to say that there isn’t a person in the world who doesn’t like or hasn’t tried a bronze smokey eye, so we could all use an extra inspiration on that one. When it comes to her favorite beauty trend, Josephine Skriver is most excited about glowing dewy skin.

Although Josephine stated that her signature makeup look is a bronze smokey eye, the partnership was announced with a bold purple makeup look. The model sports shimmery lilac eyeshadow all over her eyelids, a vibrant makeup look that is perfect for spring. The look is finished off with a barely-there nude lip that leaves all the attention on the eyes.

Maybelline is a drugstore brand, which makes this partnership more appealing to all of us who love celebrity beauty on a budget. Since everything that the brand sells is reasonably priced, from now on you can copy Josephine Skriver’s makeup looks without hurting the wallet. Hopefully, Maybelline and the model won’t keep us waiting for too long for their first collaborative collection. They haven’t shared any details yet, but since Gigi had one, fans are already excited to see what Josephine has up her sleeve.