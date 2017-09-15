Fashion

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection

Just a day after the official ending of the SS 2018 NYFW Juicy Couture presented the ready-to-wear Spring 2018 collection in a rooftop garden near Rockefeller Center. The brand isn’t part of the NYFW’s calendar for a while now. Anyway, that doesn’t mean that Juicy Couture isn’t in the center of the fashion happenings.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection sweater and skirt

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection maxi dress

The Spring 2018 collection was the first for Jamie Mizrahi, the new creative director of the fashion house. Before getting the role of a creative director for Juice Couture Jamie was a celebrity stylist. Only a month ago the brand announced the news and Jamie Mizrahi has been on fire ever since. Just recently she designed a custom pale pink track skirt and hoodie for her client Katy Perry. Besides Perry, Jamie’s celebrity clientele includes Sasha Lane, Leighton Meester, Nicole Richie, and Riley Keough.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection blue floral dress

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection crop top and shorts with oversized jacket

“I am not trying to reinvent Juicy. It has such a brand identity already — carefree, tongue-in-cheek fashion. What I’m doing is taking the history that is so special and continuing to make it feel fun and wearable by bringing back silhouettes and materials and making them work for the modern woman,” Mizrahi told WWD.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection cropped yellow sweater and pleated skirt

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection stripped multicolored dress and jumper

Everybody was curious how the new Juicy Couture will look like. Jamie Mizrahi answered all those questions with her debut collection for Juicy Couture yesterday afternoon. The brand’s recognizable tracksuits were part of the Spring 2018 collection. Anyway, the designs were original and nothing like the ones from Juicy in the past. The ultimate Juicy tracksuit babe Paris Hilton was there to have a first look at the spring Juicy Couture designs. You probably remember her impressive collection of Juicy tracksuits, baby bags, glitter belts and platform sandals.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection tracksuit

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection white jeans and tshirt

Paris Hilton wasn’t taken seriously in the 2000s but now is clear that she knew more than we all did back then. The heiress showed up in a couple of Juicy’s latest offerings which means she already approves the reinvented Juicy Spring 2018 collection.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection floral green ruffle dress

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection polka dot pleated skirt and ruffled polka dot shirt

The Spring 2018 collection was in the Juicy Couture’s recognizable aesthetic but much more refined than in the past. Cropped sweaters and crop tops in vivid colors, girly patterned dresses, and skirts and cute coordinates are the latest offerings from Juicy Couture. On a great surprise to the audience, there weren’t many dazzling moments in the collection. The new Juicy Couture is more toned down but still has a strong girly vibe.

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection cropped sweater and sequined shorts

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection dazzling silver catsuit

