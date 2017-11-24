Fashion

Just Cavalli Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

In a time when we are all obsessed with stocking up on statement pieces for the upcoming holidays, Just Cavalli released the Pre-Fall 2018 Collection. These pre-fall collections are like a sneak peak of what’s going to happen during the Fall fashion weeks in February. Just Cavalli offered the perfect warm-up before we all get obsessed with the pieces that will debut on the fashion shows.

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection leather jacket and lace shorts

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection leopard off the shoulder sweater and leather shiny skirt

Just Cavalli is just about the drama. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection was in the spirit of the brand’s extravagant aesthetic. This season statement pieces and bold choices were trending the most. Judging by Just Cavalli’s Pre Fall 2018 collection the same applies to the trends for the next year.

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection golded glittery dress and black jacket

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection golden trousers and black leather jacket

Just Cavalli wants you to be seen and noticed. Their latest capsule is not for the shy ones. Vibrant animal and tribal prints had a moment in the collection. The leopard print that was among the trending prints this fall will make its way in 2018 as well. Just Cavalli offered multiple pieces that feature this print. Everything from a chic mini skirt with side slit to a fierce leopard print jumpsuit with culottes will get you on point next year. The statement-making jumpsuit was spiced up with a red belt. Red and leopard print – a bold combo that only the most adventurous fashionistas would be able to pull off. Other striking pairings featured mixed prints, shiny fabrics, and interesting silhouettes. The tribal motifs added a playful vibe to the collection.

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection leopard print jumpsuit with red belt

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection leopard print dress

Just Cavalli isn’t trying to get the attention of the minimalists by any means. The bolder-the better is the rule the brand swears by. And yes, you can wear a vibrant bag with a vibrant outfit – no need to tone down your wild spirit. The bags in this capsule will make a maximalist’s heart beat fast. Intricate embellishments, fringe and chain details upgraded the small evening bags.

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection floral dress, cardigan and tiny bag

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection black dress, olive jacket and messenger bag

It’s safe to say that Just Cavalli is ready to accompany you to all the glamorous events on your schedule next year. The Pre-Fall 2018 collection has a statement piece to make you shine from day to night. Don’t forget to stock on fancy belts because according to Just Cavalli an accented waist is a must in 2018. The entire capsule was inspired by the disco aesthetic from the ’80s. It seems that 2018 will be another year full of fashion throwbacks. This year many trends from the past decades got back in the game. Studs, beads, and maximalist approach to fashion is Just Cavalli’s idea for getting on point next year.

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection shirt with tribal motifs and leopard print skirt

Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2018 Collection embellished maxi dress

Photo Credit: Just Cavalli

