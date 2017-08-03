Justin Bieber and Karla Welch Release a Collection of Plain White T-Shirts

Karla Welch and Justin Bieber teamed up on a T-shirt collection. The popular singer collaborated with his stylist in creating a line of plain white T-shirts that are going to be sold at $30 each.This is only the first thing in a series of new products to expect from Welch’s new brand xKarla. The American clothing brand Hanes is the manufacturer of the shirts.

Karla is a popular celebrity stylist that has collaborated with many huge stars such as Justin Bieber, Lorde, Ruth Negga, and more. She is the same stylist that transformed Justin from a teen star to a super fashionable style icon. She got the initial idea right before Bieber’s Purpose tour. He asked her for the perfect white tees that are going to be long. But since they can’t really be found anywhere, Welch had to go to Kmart and buy triple-XL shirts and remake them. The stylist had to come up with a special pattern, take them apart and redo them all over again so that the tees would satisfy Justin’s criteria. According to her, she made over 600 white T-shirts for the singer in the past few years.



“We wanted something oversized but not super crazy … but where we ran into trouble was finding the right fabric,” Karla said. “We both loved Hanes white cotton T-shirts. By the time the Purpose tour came along, we had this love of T-shirts together.”



The young model Kaia Gerber and Victoria’s Secret angel Joan Smalls are the faces of the campaign, alongside Justin of course. Karla’s husband Matthew Welch is the photographer that did the shoot. The ad campaign was inspired by the 90s and the work of Robert Longo and Robert Mapplethorpe. The collection will offer seven different styles of cool and affordable white shirts including crop tops, sleeveless shirts, tees, oversized tees, baby shirts, and more. Some of the styles are more fitted with a tighter neck ring, while others are loose and have that athleisure vibe. Sizes will range between XS and XXL.

The white tees will be available starting from today. They will exclusively be sold on xKarla.com, and on August 6 you’ll be able to get them at a Maxfield pop-up store in Los Angeles. Since Welch didn’t want to share more about what we should expect next from her brand, all we can do is wait. The next drop according to the stylist will be in October.

Photo By: Matthew Welch