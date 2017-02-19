J.W. Anderson Fall 2017 RTW Collection Is ‘Uber Feminine’

The J.W. Anderson fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed off an aesthetic that Jonathan Anderson called “uber feminine”. The collection featured a lot of experimenting, which is not unusual for most collections but for J.W. Anderson it was a leap outside the norm.

The collection was full of tops that were decorated with silver chainmail, pockets and folds, dropped waist skirts embellished with ostrich feathers, asymmetrical cut dresses with patch work designs and draped jersey. He was not shy on materials used to create the perfect fantasy collection by any means, incorporating nylon and silk, fur and leather throughout the collection.

Regarding the style transformation and journey the audience would experience, Anderson said: “You have this idea of something that is uber feminine, but at the same time it can crash, and then it kind of builds itself up again. It’s this idea of stripping it right back to an outline silhouette — something very reduced — and then you start to build it up again.” There was seemingly so much going on and a lot to track and follow but in reality the show was clearly organized.

Anderson was very clear about his vision, and his clean decision made abilities not leave room for confusion or misrepresentation in executing the design. The result of his methodology regarding the creating and then the presentation of his collection were so well done that although the collection sounds like a lot of confusion, it was not. The collection had perfectly clear transitions and a smooth overall flow.

The J.W. Anderson fall 2017 collection was easy to read and understand through all of the transitions. Thought was evident in every ensemble thanks to the amount of details spaced out through everything bearing the J.W. Anderson name. There was work wear, but also eveningwear, prints and draping and an easy translation of glamour and chicness.

No fall and winter collection is complete without outerwear, and J.W. Anderson really did not hold back there. There were shearling coats, fur coats, shrugs and bolero options to keep you warm as you go about your day. Many of these pieces do look incredible and could even be thought to be something else. For example, one dress featured such astounding draping that it looked as though the model was clothed in scarves.

It is no surprise that the range of clothes coming from Jonathan Anderson was spectacular or that each individual piece was beautifully well done – what was a surprise was how cohesive the collection of such different pieces looked. Like intricate clockwork, every individual garment actually worked in beautiful harmony with the rest to make the J.W. Anderson fall/winter 2017 collection work smoothly. The runway presentation was a work of art.

Photos courtesy of Vogue