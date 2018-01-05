Kaia and Presley Gerber Star in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Family portraits aren’t the favorite thing to do for teenagers. There is nothing cool about saying cheese together with your whole family for a photo. Anyway, a family portrait shot by Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein jeans is another story. Not a lot of teenagers get to pose in front of cult photographers for iconic brands. But when Cindy Crawford is your mother and you inherited her model genies nothing can get in the way. Kaia Gerber and her older brother Presley Gerber took the siblings family portrait to another level for Calvin Klein Jeans Spring 2018 campaign. These two are the stars of #MyCalvins ads titled ‘Our Youth’.

“The evolved #MyCalvins concept has family at its center,” the brand stated in a press release adding that it serves as “a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another and celebrate the things that unite us”

Both teenage models wear cool denim pieces by the brand. Kaia Gerber flaunts an all-black ensemble while Presley wears an all-denim combo that is a mix of blue and black denim. He also models a classic denim logo hat by the brand. The styling and the aesthetics, in general, offer major Americana vibes. Calvin Klein Jeans is well known for their street approved denim pieces that are popular internationally but especially among the American population. No wonder why many models love Calvin Klein’s jeans shorts and jackets. There is no better way to nail a model-off-duty look than with a good pair of jeans and a casual tee.

Kaia and Presley Gerber have a history with Calvin Klein. Presley appeared in the brand’s 2016 fall campaign. Kaia Gerber, on the other hand, made her official runway debut in September 2017 on the brand’s spring show. Calvin Klein is in Gerber’s DNA. Their supermodel mother Cindy Crawford is an iconic figure in the history of the brand. She has been a part of many runway shows as well as ad campaigns throughout her career. This time the proud mother was missing in the pictures. Anyway, considering her long history with the brand, she may appear in some of the future Calvin Klein campaigns.

The young Gerbers aren’t the first family members to star in the “Our Family #MyCalvins” campaign concept. Previously the brand has tapped Solange Knowles and A$AP Mob. A$AP Ferg from the group has actually studied fashion design in school. We have yet to see who’s next to model Calvin Klein’s pieces together with their closest family members.

Photo Credit: Willy Vanderperre/Calvin Klein Jeans