Kaia Gerber fronts her first Chanel campaign. Only several months after her official high-end runway debut, Cindy Crawford’s gorgeous daughter got to shoot with Karl Lagerfeld. This is the dream of every single girl in the world, and Kaia is living it at only 16. As a part of Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2018 handbag campaign, the iconic designer decided to tap Gerber and capture the images himself. Lagerfeld is well-known not only for his impressive designing career but also for his love of photography.



“In this new campaign, the diversity of the Chanel bags is made clear, and yet they’re all linked by an eternal, instantly recognizable style. The Chanel bag is a true fashion manifesto, a history of women, all women.”- brand representatives told Who What Wear.

The young model might be only 16, but she sure inherited her mother’s superstar genes. You can see her casually lying on a vintage sofa, posing for Lagerfeld like she’s been doing it her whole life. The photo shoot took place in Mademoiselle Coco’s apartment in Paris. It is situated right above Chanel’s flagship in the City of Lights. Whatever Karl creates becomes huge, especially his chic handbags. This campaign features four new styles from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

You can already spot these new drops on many celebrities, bloggers, and influencers. The campaign highlights Chanel’s current obsession with PVC, as the trendiest fabric in the fashion world. Kaia presents the brand’s PVC Flap bags in two different sizes. These handbags are the most popular It accessory in the polished blogger outfits during the fashion month. All the ladies who prefer classic designs should feast their eyes on the Gabrielle Hobo Bag. It’s a sophisticated tweed style that will compliment all of your outfits. The Vanity Case is a more contemporary small bag, ideal for both glam and laid-back looks.

Kaia made her fashion debut in September during the Spring/Summer 2018 runway shows. The long-legged beauty first appeared on the catwalk for Calvin Klein. Since then, there hasn’t been a single high-end end show without the gorgeous Kaia.

Cindy’s supermodel daughter might not be the most followed model on social media, but she sure becomes more popular every day. According to Instagram’s latest list, Kaia tops familiar faces such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne by the metric “follower engagement”. The engagement metric shows how invested followers are into a person’s Insta profile.This proves a point that the number of followers is not always as important.

Photo Credit: Chanel