Celebrities Fashion

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld

By Updated on

Just months ago Kaia Gerber was a breakout model dominating the spring/summer 2018 fashion shows during the fashion month. Cindy Crawford‘s heiress is unstoppable by this point with many campaigns, deals and probably another busy fashion month. Moreover, the 16-year old model scored another exciting project with the fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Many models are happy enough if they get to walk for him, but Kaia Gerber doesn’t stop there. The young star will work together with the designer on a capsule collection. She is only 16, but already Karl Lagerfeld’s muse. Kaia Gerber opened Chanel‘s spring/summer 2018 show in October upon Karl’s request. Now she will get in the role of a designer for his eponymous line.

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld Kaia Gerber
Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Gerber collection will offer ready-to-wear clothing line as well as jewelry, footwear, and sunglasses. The collaborative collection will blend Lagerfeld’s Parisian aesthetic and Gerber’s cool Californian style. Gallic chicness is the theme for the eveningwear, while the West Coast effortless style will influence the daywear. Kaia is already a style icon, flaunting the most stylish designer combos around, but now she officially earned her It status. The unspoken rule says that if one wants to get the It status, one has to get in the role of a designer. She is very young, but fashion is in her DNA. Her supermodel mother and model-turned-entrepreneur father most certainly taught her a thing or two about fashion. So, now we can finally call Kaia Gerber an It model.

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld Kaia Gerber
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A representative of the Karl Lagerfeld brand already revealed that the designer and the model have been intensely working on their collection over the past few months on a relation Los Angeles – Paris. Apparently, Kaia already proved her designing talent to Karl Lagerfeld, but there is still a long way until we see the pieces. The collaborative capsule is set to launch in September with a series of events in Los Angeles, New York, and Paris. The pieces will be available exclusively in the brand’s brick-and-mortar and virtual stores.

Speculations say that the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Gerber collaboration will follow the success of the infamous Tommy x Gigi partnership. The American designer and his Californian muse rose to unbelievable heights with their collaborative capsules. The duo is already preparing for their new collection scheduled to unveil in Milan in February. We are already excited to see which collaboration will perform better.

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules

Fashion

Balenciaga Teamed Up With Net-A-Porter & Mr Porter On Exclusive Capsules

Last year was marked by a lot of unexpected but exciting collaborations in the fashion world. A number of high-end brands and retailers decided to team up on exclusive capsules that sold out in minutes. Guided...

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld

Celebrities Fashion

Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld

Just months ago Kaia Gerber was a breakout model dominating the spring/summer 2018 fashion shows during the fashion month. Cindy Crawford's heiress is unstoppable by this point with many campaigns, deals and probably another busy...

The Street Staples You Need to Look Chic This Season

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

The Street Staples You Need to Look Chic This Season

The street icons wear whatever they want and pair unexpected things. They like to have fun in fashion - it's not always about what looks best together, but what feels best. If you are one,...

Kendall Jenner Fronts Tod’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Kendall Jenner Fronts Tod’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is one busy girl. After scoring many huge beauty and fashion campaigns as well as partnerships in 2017, she is starting the year with another exciting collaboration. The young Jenner is officially the...

Too Faced’s New “Life’s a Festival” Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Too Faced’s New “Life’s a Festival” Collection

The unicorn craziness might seem over to some of you, but for Too Faced is a never-ending inspiration. The whimsical beauty brand finally revealed all the details about the "Life's a Festival" collection. If you...