Kaia Gerber to design a capsule for Karl Lagerfeld

Just months ago Kaia Gerber was a breakout model dominating the spring/summer 2018 fashion shows during the fashion month. Cindy Crawford‘s heiress is unstoppable by this point with many campaigns, deals and probably another busy fashion month. Moreover, the 16-year old model scored another exciting project with the fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Many models are happy enough if they get to walk for him, but Kaia Gerber doesn’t stop there. The young star will work together with the designer on a capsule collection. She is only 16, but already Karl Lagerfeld’s muse. Kaia Gerber opened Chanel‘s spring/summer 2018 show in October upon Karl’s request. Now she will get in the role of a designer for his eponymous line.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Gerber collection will offer ready-to-wear clothing line as well as jewelry, footwear, and sunglasses. The collaborative collection will blend Lagerfeld’s Parisian aesthetic and Gerber’s cool Californian style. Gallic chicness is the theme for the eveningwear, while the West Coast effortless style will influence the daywear. Kaia is already a style icon, flaunting the most stylish designer combos around, but now she officially earned her It status. The unspoken rule says that if one wants to get the It status, one has to get in the role of a designer. She is very young, but fashion is in her DNA. Her supermodel mother and model-turned-entrepreneur father most certainly taught her a thing or two about fashion. So, now we can finally call Kaia Gerber an It model.

A representative of the Karl Lagerfeld brand already revealed that the designer and the model have been intensely working on their collection over the past few months on a relation Los Angeles – Paris. Apparently, Kaia already proved her designing talent to Karl Lagerfeld, but there is still a long way until we see the pieces. The collaborative capsule is set to launch in September with a series of events in Los Angeles, New York, and Paris. The pieces will be available exclusively in the brand’s brick-and-mortar and virtual stores.



Speculations say that the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia Gerber collaboration will follow the success of the infamous Tommy x Gigi partnership. The American designer and his Californian muse rose to unbelievable heights with their collaborative capsules. The duo is already preparing for their new collection scheduled to unveil in Milan in February. We are already excited to see which collaboration will perform better.