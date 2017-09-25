Kaia Gerber’s Best Fashion Week Looks On and Off The Runway

Kaia Gerber took the fashion world by storm. The 16-year old daughter of the former supermodel Cindy Crawford made her runway debut during SS 2018 New York Fashion Week. Kaia Gerber inherited her mother’s model genes and is expected to be the next big fashion sensation. Kaia Gerber was part of several fashion campaigns in the past. Marc Jacobs recognized the potential of Kaia Gerber and tapped her as the face of Marc Beauty for 2017. At that time Kaia was only 15 years old and couldn’t be a part of a runway show. But the already famous young model turned 16 just in time to make her debut during NYFW. The first fashion show for Kaia was Calvin Klein’s spring show. She stunned in yellow satin trousers and color-block shirt. Take a look at the video for more of Kaia’s best runway and off-duty looks.



It all started at Calvin Klein but continued at many other eminent shows. As expected, Kaia walked the runway for Marc Jacobs in a show-stopping yellow sequined maxi dress. Gerber also was part of Prada’s show which was a pleasant surprise. Miuccia Prada is known for her diverse model cast. The designer prefers to give an opportunity to less popular models instead of Instagram famous ones. Anyway, the unique beauty of Kaia Gerber most certainly convinced Miuccia to include the young model in the presentation of her Spring 2018 collection.

Other runway shows that were richer for Kaia Gerber’s presence were Rihanna’s Fenty by Puma, Coach, Alexander Wang, Fendi, and Versace. In a couple of words, Kaia Gerber was part of the biggest fashion shows this season. She already got a tremendous media attention, and her modeling career is expected to be as big as her mother’s.