Kaia Gerber’s Secret to a Killer Model Walk

The 16-year old daughter of the former supermodel Cindy Crawford took the fashion world by storm. She had her runway debut at the beginning of the fashion month during NYFW. By the end of the fashion month, Kaia Gerber is already a celebrity. The young model got a lot of media attention in the past month. She looks very much like her beautiful mother. Even though she has walked runways for only a month so far, Kaia has mastered the model walk. In this short video, Kaia Gerber spills her secrets on how to do a killer model walk.

Gerber had a chance to learn from the best. Her supermodel mother most certainly gave her all the best tips on how to dominate the catwalk. Once Kaia Gerber appeared on the runway for the first time at Raf Simons’s Spring 2018 show for Calvin Klein, we all knew that a star was born. Even though she is only 16 years old, Kaia Gerber inherited her mother’s model genes. Her beautiful features and the killer model walk opened her way to many prestigious fashion shows during the fashion month.

Kaia Gerber's Secret to a killer model walk satin color-blocking shirt and yellow trousers
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Just recently Kaia Gerber had the honors to open the Chanel Spring 2018 show. The legendary Karl Lagerfeld probably sensed the heights that Kaia Gerber will reach in fashion career and gave her a chance to open the show for Chanel. Even Miuccia Prada who is known for her diverse model cast invited Kaia Gerber to walk the runway at her shows for Prada and Miu Miu. The designer always wants to give a chance to new talented models, so maybe that was one of the reasons Kaia was a part of her fashion shows.

Kaia Gerber's Secret to a killer model walk tweed top and denim skirt with tweed details
Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

Don’t forget to bookmark this video. You may not be a model, but let’s admit, every woman needs a killer model walk to go through life with style.

