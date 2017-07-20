Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW

The New York Fashion Week has lost many big names recently, but Kanye West will most certainly keep Yeezy in the States. So far Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra and Thom Browne left the New York Fashion Week to show their collections in Europe. Among the brands who decided to stay faithful to Manhattan are Marc Jacobs, Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma, Tom Ford and Calvin Klein. All these brands will show their Spring 2018 Collections during the New York Fashion Week in September.

Details have yet to be confirmed, but sources say that Kanye West is negotiating with the CFDA to find a spot on the spring 2018 calendar for his sixth Adidas x Yeezy collection. Considering Kanye West’s initial decision from last year to show outside of the fashion week, we still can’t say anything for sure. The rapper turned designer caused major controversy last year when he scheduled his show in a time slot that belonged to Marchesa. The CFDA was very mad and Kanye had to move his show by two hours to avoid further conflict.

Kanye West’s shows have always been controversial. Additionally, they attract a lot of attention. If he decides to stay in town for the sixth Yeezy collection, the show will probably be one of the most anticipated shows on the New York Fashion Week. Kanye’s previous shows switched several different locations through the years. The show for Season 3 took place at the Madison Square Garden where the rapper also presented his album. The spectacle for Season 4 was held on Roosevelt Island, while the last show was an intimate experience at Pier 59 Studios. All Yeezy Shows have been high-profile events.

Kanye West has also shown his collections in the City of Lights. The rapper showed his debut collection under the Kanye West Label at the Lycée Henri IV in Paris in 2012. He also showed one more collection of his eponymous brand in Paris before Yeezy with Adidas was born.

So far, Kanye West, a representative of the brand and the CFDA refused to give any additional comments and confirm the information. Anyway, considering the fact that Kanye is in the talks with the CFDA, most certainly Yeezy will stay in New York.