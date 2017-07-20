Fashion

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW

By Updated on

The New York Fashion Week has lost many big names recently, but Kanye West will most certainly keep Yeezy in the States. So far Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra and Thom Browne left the New York Fashion Week to show their collections in Europe. Among the brands who decided to stay faithful to Manhattan are Marc Jacobs, Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma, Tom Ford and Calvin Klein. All these brands will show their Spring 2018 Collections during the New York Fashion Week in September.

Yeezy RTW Fall 2016
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Details have yet to be confirmed, but sources say that Kanye West is negotiating with the CFDA to find a spot on the spring 2018 calendar for his sixth Adidas x Yeezy collection. Considering Kanye West’s initial decision from last year to show outside of the fashion week, we still can’t say anything for sure. The rapper turned designer caused major controversy last year when he scheduled his show in a time slot that belonged to Marchesa. The CFDA was very mad and Kanye had to move his show by two hours to avoid further conflict.

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Kanye West’s shows have always been controversial. Additionally, they attract a lot of attention. If he decides to stay in town for the sixth Yeezy collection, the show will probably be one of the most anticipated shows on the New York Fashion Week. Kanye’s previous shows switched several different locations through the years. The show for Season 3 took place at the Madison Square Garden where the rapper also presented his album. The spectacle for Season 4 was held on Roosevelt Island, while the last show was an intimate experience at Pier 59 Studios. All Yeezy Shows have been high-profile events.

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Kanye West has also shown his collections in the City of Lights. The rapper showed his debut collection under the Kanye West Label at the Lycée Henri IV in Paris in 2012. He also showed one more collection of his eponymous brand in Paris before Yeezy with Adidas was born.

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

So far, Kanye West, a representative of the brand and the CFDA refused to give any additional comments and confirm the information. Anyway, considering the fact that Kanye is in the talks with the CFDA, most certainly Yeezy will stay in New York.

Recent Posts

MoMA Announced Its First Fashion Exhibition After 73 Years

Fashion

MoMA Announced Its First Fashion Exhibition After 73 Years

The Museum of Modern Art is going to present its second ever fashion exhibition. The exhibit will include a total of 111 pieces, among which visitors will see accessories and clothing. Every single piece has...

Anastasia Beverly Hills is Releasing The New Subculture Palette

Perfumes & Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills is Releasing The New Subculture Palette

Last summer everyone went crazy over the first eyeshadow palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Now, the cosmetics company is giving us another reason to be excited. The brand's new Subculture Palette is already on the...

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW

Fashion

Kanye West To Keep Yeezy at The NYFW

The New York Fashion Week has lost many big names recently, but Kanye West will most certainly keep Yeezy in the States. So far Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra and Thom Browne left the New York...

Kylie Jenner Stars in Balmain x Beats By Dr. Dre Campaign

Fashion

Kylie Jenner Stars in Balmain x Beats By Dr. Dre Campaign

Combining tech and high fashion is becoming more common. When it comes to collaborations between tech and high fashion, headphones seem like the most obvious choice. Headphones are a piece that can turn into a...

Stella McCartney’s Fall 2017 Campaign Is At a Scottish Landfill

Fashion

Stella McCartney’s Fall 2017 Campaign Is At a Scottish Landfill

The British designer Stella McCartney decided to shoot her Fall 2017 campaign at a Scottish landfill. Stella is a big supporter of sustainable and eco-friendly fashion so her decision shouldn't surprise us. McCartney’s brand is vegetarian,...