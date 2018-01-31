Kanye West Turns Paris Hilton & More Into Kim’s Clones for YEEZY Season 6

Kanye West tapped some of the most influential Insta personalities and celebs for his latest lookbook. The biggest surprise of the YEEZY Season 6 campaign was Paris Hilton. The 2000’s leading star was unrecognizable with a platinum blonde wig channeling her bestie Kim Kardashian West. Don’t get confused if you see multiple Kim’s clones on your Instagram feed – the video has all the details you need to know about this buzz-worthy campaign.