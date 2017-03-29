Kanye West’s Yeezy Calabasas Collection Finally Drops!

For those who have been anxiously anticipating the Yeezy Calabasas collection from Kanye West will certainly be pleased to find out that items are being revealed and some are nearly available for purchase. If you have been waiting in anticipation, it is certainly understandable for the level of hype that some are expecting.

The constant teasing over the last few months by both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in a clear effort to keep bait on the hook seems to have paid off. Several people are already excitedly warning others to check their social media for new images as soon as their new orders come in.

The Yeezy Calabasas collection includes hats and socks, track pants and sweat shirts and, of course, the new Adidas. The new Adidas, called the Powerphase sneaker, are if nothing else fresh, clean and classic. Everyone loves a good set of Adidas anyway, so this is no surprise.

The Yeezy Calabasas sweatshirt will come in black with grey lettering on the sleeves, white with black lettering on the sleeves or burgundy with red lettering on the sleeves. The lettering will spell Calabasas lest anyone makes the mistake of not realizing that your sweatshirt cost multiple hundreds of dollars.

The track pants will come in a matching pair for the burgundy and red and black and grey sweatshirts, with the other being blue with burgundy detailing. There is even a pin for those who like to add things to backpacks and jackets. The details are concise, leaning only into the Calabasas name and variations of the color schemes with a few sporty stripes.

The Yeezy Calabasas collection is easygoing in design and minimalist in options leading to questions about the delay. It is definitely homage to the past with the elastic, gathered ankles of the track pants and the same treatment to the hem of the sweatshirt and the wrists. Depending on your love for the old school Hip Hop, breakdancing and beatboxing aesthetic, this collection could hold more than just an ‘in now’ appeal for certain individuals.

The price point is consistent with the previous offerings Kanye has released, with the Calabasas sweatshirt alone clocking in at $200 retail. Just the sweatshirt, not the whole look! Though the collection could arguably be considered as unisex clothing, in the photos for Surface Mag both A$AP Nast and Ganna Bogdan, the pieces look more like a couple coordinated set of ensembles.

The Yeezy Calabasas collection is cobranded by Adidas and more details are available upon request (by signing up for news updates) via yeezyzuppy.com. The website itself is as minimalist as the designs so it will be interesting to see where things will go from here and if the promised kids line will be making an appearance soon as well.

Photos courtesy of Yeezy