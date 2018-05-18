Kardashian’s Go-to Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

The KarJenners are no strangers to showing some skin. Even on the beach, there are bikinis and there are tiny bikinis for those who want to flaunt their curves. A few members of possibly the most famous American family couldn’t resist the tiny supermodel bikini styles that put everything on display. You may remember Kim‘s barely there black bikini designed to offer sexy underboob moments. Her sister Kendall wore a similar style in yellow with the tiniest bikini top months back. Kendall‘s model BFF Bella Hadid is also a proud owner of a sexy pair of tiny bikini. The good news is that these insanely hot styles don’t cost a fortune. When celebs who can afford the most expensive pieces under the sun opt for wallet-friendly version, you know it must be good! Besides the Kardashians, many Insta-famous models are also obsessed with these skin-bearing swimsuits. In case you were wondering where to get yourself a pair for the upcoming beach season, keep reading to find out.



Basic Swim is the swimwear brand behind all of the sexy celebrity bikini moments. The brand now dropped a new batch of its popular bikini for Summer 2018. Of course, barely-there bottoms and tiny tops are on the menu for the upcoming sunny days.

Be the first one to see the new styles before your favorite A-listers start rocking them on the beach. The brand’s founder Jessie Andrews tapped Devon Carlson to model this season’s offerings. Devon wears the La Premiere top and bottom in a few different colors including black, white, Kendall Jenner-approved yellow and vibrant red. The top is very simple yet insanely sexy. It’s a triangle shaped tiny bikini top without any details. The bikini bottom is also very basic and covers only essential parts. Basic Swim’s bathing suits are crafted from nylon and spandex with a mesh inner lining for extra comfort. The best thing about these swimsuits is their accessible price. The tiny bikini top costs only $38. The bottom has a price tag of $40, which means you can score a hot celebrity-approved bikini set for less than $100!

All the ladies who want to show some skin this summer should check Basic Swim’s new drop. The classic styles are designed to appeal to everybody. You can go minimal and put all the accent on your body or upgrade your beach style with a few accessories. Feast your eyes on the steamy campaign shots and choose your favorite color. The affordable price allows tiny bikini-obsessives to treat themselves with a few pairs without breaking the bank.

Photo Credit: Basic Swim