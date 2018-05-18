Celebrities Fashion Trends

Kardashian’s Go-to Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

By Updated on

The KarJenners are no strangers to showing some skin. Even on the beach, there are bikinis and there are tiny bikinis for those who want to flaunt their curves. A few members of possibly the most famous American family couldn’t resist the tiny supermodel bikini styles that put everything on display. You may remember Kim‘s barely there black bikini designed to offer sexy underboob moments. Her sister Kendall wore a similar style in yellow with the tiniest bikini top months back. Kendall‘s model BFF Bella Hadid is also a proud owner of a sexy pair of tiny bikini. The good news is that these insanely hot styles don’t cost a fortune. When celebs who can afford the most expensive pieces under the sun opt for wallet-friendly version, you know it must be good! Besides the Kardashians, many Insta-famous models are also obsessed with these skin-bearing swimsuits. In case you were wondering where to get yourself a pair for the upcoming beach season, keep reading to find out.

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis
Photo By @kimkardashian/Instagram
The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis
Photo By @kendalljenner/Instagram

Basic Swim is the swimwear brand behind all of the sexy celebrity bikini moments. The brand now dropped a new batch of its popular bikini for Summer 2018. Of course, barely-there bottoms and tiny tops are on the menu for the upcoming sunny days.

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

Be the first one to see the new styles before your favorite A-listers start rocking them on the beach. The brand’s founder Jessie Andrews tapped Devon Carlson to model this season’s offerings. Devon wears the La Premiere top and bottom in a few different colors including black, white, Kendall Jenner-approved yellow and vibrant red. The top is very simple yet insanely sexy. It’s a triangle shaped tiny bikini top without any details. The bikini bottom is also very basic and covers only essential parts. Basic Swim’s bathing suits are crafted from nylon and spandex with a mesh inner lining for extra comfort. The best thing about these swimsuits is their accessible price. The tiny bikini top costs only $38. The bottom has a price tag of $40, which means you can score a hot celebrity-approved bikini set for less than $100!

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

All the ladies who want to show some skin this summer should check Basic Swim’s new drop. The classic styles are designed to appeal to everybody. You can go minimal and put all the accent on your body or upgrade your beach style with a few accessories. Feast your eyes on the steamy campaign shots and choose your favorite color. The affordable price allows tiny bikini-obsessives to treat themselves with a few pairs without breaking the bank.

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

The Kardashians Goto Swimwear Brand Drops New Tiny Bikinis

Photo Credit: Basic Swim

Recent Posts

Everything We Know About Chrissy Teigen’s & John Legend’s Baby

Celebrities Video

Everything We Know About Chrissy Teigen’s & John Legend’s Baby

Here is every detail we know about Chrissy Teigen's & John Legend's baby!

The Most Glamorous Dresses From 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Most Glamorous Dresses From 2018 Cannes Film Festival

This year's Cannes Film Festival came to an end. So we decided to round up the most glamorous dresses seen on the red carpet. Check out how Aishwarya Rai, Sara Sampaio, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and...

MAC Drops “Oh Sweetie” Lip Gloss Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

MAC Drops “Oh Sweetie” Lip Gloss Collection

It’s officially time to forget about matte lips and completely surrender to this trend. With the warm weather came bright lip colors in the form of glosses. Although MAC is one of the brands that...

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion Video

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Take a look at the vibrant Calvin Klein 205W39NYC's Pre-Fall 2018 Collection, part of the ongoing collaboration between the brand and The Andy Warhol Foundation.

The Best Looks From The 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala

Celebrities Fashion Video

The Best Looks From The 2018 amfAR Cannes Gala

Feast your eyes on the most stunning celebrity outfits from the 2018 amfAR Gala in this video.