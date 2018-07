The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are among the biggest trendsetters in the world of fashion. When they are not walking around in designer pieces, the stars are relaxing in sexy bathing suits and posing for the ‘gram. Take a look at the best KarJenner swimwear moments in this article.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner sure knows her best angles! This revealing red-hot monokini barely covers her sizzling curves.