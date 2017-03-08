Karen Walker’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 Collection Brings In Youthful Workwear

Karen Walker‘s fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection featured exaggerated workwear and a lot of youthful concepts. Many of the looks she presented were old ideas reconfigured with new executions to make for a series of unique clothes.

Walker started off her photoshoot with a pair of tailored dress pants and a classic blue worktop, styled slightly new with oversized sleeves that lightly tie off. The striped scarf hanging from the collar emulates an oversized tie, bringing the whole outfit to a stereotypical office setting.

Later in her collection she showed a lot of denim and polka dots – often together. Walker designed a one-shouldered dress in a dark denim; it’s a classic silhouette that’s born anew in denim. Layered underneath was a basic long-sleeved polka dot top, making the ensemble even more youthful than if it were just a denim dress. There’s something a bit quirky about the matchup, and Walker seems to have addressed this by styling her model’s hair into high twin buns.

That same model – with the same hair – was shown later wailing in a micro polka dot smock top layered over a long-sleeved cream top. If that doesn’t nail home how youthful the Karen Walker fall 2017 collection can be, then Walker would have been hard-pressed to find something more convincing! But the model was composed again by her next appearance, wearing a beachy striped midi dress and sitting “ladylike” on a prop stool.

A sweatshirt and T-shirt with a “MUTINY” motif is a super easy bandwagon to jump on for the youth of the world. The sweatshirt is styled as a basic top that would be suited for anyone, while the shirt has more of a feminine quality – but it’s just subtle enough to be applicable to a greater crowd.

A crisp white jacket will make for a striking outerwear choice for the fall/winter seasons, trimmed with the same stitch patterning as the denim in the line. It’s really a classic style, but the white elevates it, making it applicable to any time of the day, and wearable with just about any style or outfit.

Many of the silhouettes in Walker’s line were androgynous, right down to the variety of black, brown and white Oxfords. She even had a male model to show off two of the looks.

The first was the same long-sleeved polka dot top as before, but this time paired with a pair of baggy denim jeans; the second was a black and orange suit with cropped pants. Both designs would look right at home on men and women, showing how versatile a lot of the clothes in the lineup can actually be.

Photos courtesy of Vogue