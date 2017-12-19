Fashion

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

The New Zeland leading designer Karen Walker brought a refreshment on the fashion scene with her Pre-Fall 2018 collection. According to Walker, you can close the hot summer days with landscape palm tree prints. No traces that fall is coming in her Pre-Fall 2018 collection. This vivid prints had a central point in the collection. Walker offered them in sunny and sunset version, depending on your mood. But you have to be a summer nostalgic to be able to pull these off. Karen Walker never cared about the rules so much. As a proclaimed anti-It girl designer, she’s allowed to take a stand for never-ending summer, at least in your wardrobe.

Karen Walker Pre Fall 2018 Collection pastel pink blazer and landscape print trousers

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection landscape print coordinates

The anti-It pant of the in-between season will be a baggy style rolled on the hems. The designer offered these trousers in an array of fabrics and prints such as trending check, grunge plaid, and shiny satin.

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection 10

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection 9

Print-wise the collection isn’t lacking any action. Besides the landscape one, there were checks, plaids, and florals seen in dresses, shirts, and blazers. Power dressing might be trending, but Karen Walker has a bolder idea for confident cuts. The designer paired her baggy pants with androgynous blazers, did print on print in a bold manner and rounded up the looks with polished Oxford shoes. In case you were wondering, you can take Karen Walker’s designs at work if you don’t mind the excessive attention.

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection check dress

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection 11

For Karen Walker taking risks pays off. She started her company at the age of 18 with about $80 and two t-shirts. Now she sells internationally with over 950 stockists all around the world. So, Walker build an empire thanks to her fierce personality. She has the same kind of women in mind when designing. Walker doesn’t follow the latest trends, she sets her own rules instead.

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection landscape print coordinates

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection landscape print coordinates

She tapped in the US market in 2006 with her debut on New York Fashion Week. She has attracted many A-list customers, especially with her sunglasses. Her celebrity clientele goes from Beyonce to Lady Gaga.

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection 12

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection graphic sweater and denim skirt

The Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection is tomboy-meets-romance. There were flashes of romance in the frilled elements, pleated skirts, and asymmetric hems. Anyway, the androgynous aesthetic dominated the collection. All the looks were spiced up with socks in stand-out colors which was small but very effective detail. If you are rebellion with a passion for timeless distinctive fashion, Karen Walker is the place to look for style upgrades.

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection 8

Karen Walker Pre-Fall 2018 collection check suit

Photo Credit: Karen Walker

