Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall 2017 RTW Line Unveiled Powerful Monochromatic Looks

The Karl Lagerfeld fall/winter 2017-2018 collection for Paris Fashion Week was as fashionably designed as any Lagerfeld collection is. The designs were classic, the looks all refined with a slight edge and a bit of a flourish.

The touch of pop culture that we know and love at the time is what Karl Lagerfeld melds into his collection, keeping his fashions current and relevant. The expected monochromatic looks were definitely at play here, as they should be; the monochromatic options always last the longest.

Season to season Karl Lagerfeld’s monochromatic pieces show up again and again. Within this collection he also explored the military aesthetic through a fitted navy jacket embellished with embroidered medals bearing the name Karl, the address of his 7L Parisian bookstore and the number 7. Further, there is a military themed khaki colored, ribbed cardigan with gold military-reminiscent buttons.

One of the aspects of Karl Lagerfeld’s collections that have been quickly gaining ground is the accessories. A cartoon version of Lagerfeld peers out from several stunning bags, one luggage bag that featured not only the cartoon Lagerfeld, but also the name Karl embellished on the front in lifted letters.

There was even a handbag that looked like a small book with cartoon Karl Lagerfeld taking up the cover. For a cartoon caricature it is pretty amazing, flattering in its likeness and very cool in its 3-dimensional details. The K Signature bag is the website’s best selling bag already with the name Karl embellished in gold hardware. Fall will see the bag done in traditional Karl Lagerfeld black and white monochrome with sexy black hardware.

There are bags of black and gold leather that feature Parisian street signs as well. The accessories are being increased in order to stock the steadily increasing number of freestanding stores with amazing items that people really want to buy. This is a brilliant move – I already want one of these bags – the small pocketbook.

This also extends to the shoes offered by the brand. The number of stores has increase by 15 since last season alone, so the accessory options must be well rounded and incredibly stylish. Everything from glittered platform shoes to block high heels is offered thanks to the shoe collection Lagerfeld has produced with Overland Shoes Ltd.

Those who were deeply impressed by the Karl Lagerfeld outfit worn by singer Selena Gomez on her “Revival” world tour are in luck. A more ready-to-wear version of the 12,000 pearl adorned ensemble that took 200 hours to complete is available in the Karl Lagerfeld fall/winter 2017 collection in the form of a black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and a sheer negligee-styled gown on top, also done in black.

This collection overall is amazing, every piece, every stitch.

Photos courtesy of WWD