Karl Lagerfeld Teams Up With Illustrator Steven Wilson On a Capsule Collection

Karl Lagerfeld products are featuring his face and signature in cooler and more amazing ways with each collection released. Currently Lagerfeld is working with Steven Wilson, a talented UK illustrator to create a limited edition capsule collection featuring color-printing treatments for incredible results.

Steven Wilson has actually created other pieces for large brands but is hardly ever name checked and so his work is used anonymously and fans don’t know. Wilson has worked with Nike, Converse, Levi’s and Stussy. With his capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld, we will be able to spread the word about his name and his work as fans.

About working with Lagerfeld on this collection Steven Wilson noted: “All too often my work is used anonymously under a brand name, so to have the opportunity to have my name and work used alongside Karl Lagerfeld is very special.”

The Steven Wilson for Karl Lagerfeld capsule collection will include accessories and clothing bearing color printing treatments using layers of the base hues for the printing process: cyan, magenta and yellow. The graphics created certainly pop and the capsule collection will be exceptional. The pieces that are already showing are pretty amazing.

Officially the collection will be available both in stores and online as of April 1st. The collection features graphics that include Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette, a camera, a pair of sunglasses, Karl Lagerfeld’s face and, of course, the brand logo.

The collaboration between the two is producing results so interesting that it will be a race to see what limited edition items will be gone first. The interesting prints are placed in more ways that many would have thought of, placed strategically to boost the interest of the piece it is placed on.

The actual clothing items so far include several sweatshirts and jeans, an assortment of accessories like tote bags and even an embroidered satin bomber jacket. The treatments take them from great pieces to amazing pieces, that much is obvious.

Steven Wilson stated: “The principle behind the graphics is that they are made using just three layers. Abstract cyan, magenta and yellow shapes are laid on top of one another to create a design that has identifiable form. The beauty of this process is that where the colors overlap, you get secondary colors — red, green and so on.”

The process is cool, but the effects are amazing and beautiful. This may be one of the best Lagerfeld collaborations yet, and the Steven Wilson x Karl Lagerfeld collection is sure to fly off the shelf, and hopefully those of us with designs on a particular piece can get one in time or hope for another round or revisitation of the collection in the future.

Photos courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld