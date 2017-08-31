Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Capsule Collection



With the athleisure style at its peak, is no wonder that more and more high fashion designers are collaborating with sportswear brands. The legendary Karl Lagerfeld and the skateboarding shoe brand Vans joined their forces for the first time. Many were surprised that the king of couture decided to design a collection for the streets. Although Karl is a long-year creative director of Chanel, the fashion house won’t be involved in the collaboration. Karl’s eponymous label teamed up with Vans on a capsule collection. This is not the first time for Karl to design sneakers. His label offers a variety of trainers, loafers, and pumps.

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule graphic tee

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black sneakers

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld collaboration resulted in 12-piece capsule collection of sleek black sneakers. Without a doubt, Karl designed the new It sneakers of the season. These sophisticated black designs will make you want to ditch your colorful summer sneakers as soon as possible. The sneakers channel Karl’s “evolving design aesthetic with iconic elements from his timeless career.” Lagerfeld upgraded some of the Vans classics. To be more specific, Karl took over Vans’ Old Skool, Sk-8 Hi, and Classic Slip-On and infused them with his signature design aesthetic. He mixed his recognizable motifs like boucle fabric, K-quilted letter, his profile and Chanel’s tweed with Vans’ checkerboard print.

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black and white sneakers

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black sneakersVans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black sneakers

The Old Skool and Sk-8 sneaker styles are very popular at the moment, so the timing for the collection was just perfect. The slip-on sneakers in this collection are covered with Karl Lagerfeld’s tiny profiles and look insanely cool. The color palette is simple and features only a black, white and gray color.

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black sneakers

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule black slip on sneakers

Besides sneakers, the Karl Lagerfeld x Vans capsule includes bomber jacket, leather backpack, cap and graphic tees. As expected the tees feature the designer’s profile. The profile is just a small detail incorporated under the letter K. The pieces are timeless but they’ll sure be in the center of the attention once the biggest trendsetters get their hands on them.

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule graphic hoodie

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule graphic tee

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld collection will launch on September 7, on the same day the New York Fashion Week starts. The pieces will be available at selected Karl Lagerfeld boutiques and Vans stores. The collection will also launch on karl.com and vans.com. The items will cost between $40-$300. This capsule collection is a dream come true for those who can’t wait to flaunt Karl’s designs on the streets.

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule sweater with zipper

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld Capsule leather backpack

Photo Credit: Vans

