Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall 2017 Campaign With Stella Maxwell

Karl Lagerfeld Paris and supermodel Stella Maxwell teamed up on a classy ad campaign. The inspiration and the theme for the campaign came from Lagerfeld’s favorite city. He has shown on many occasions that The City of Lights is an endless source of inspiration for his work. In the shots, Stella is transformed into a stylish and elegant Parisian girl.

“European elegance walks with a contemporary edge—all with the designer’s signature wit and insouciance.”- states the official press release for the campaign.

The pictures were taken by Daniel Jackson. This was quite a surprise, knowing that Lagerfeld prefers to shoot his own campaigns. The Fall 2017 collection delivers many unique and chic designs, that are all in Karl’s recognizable style. His love for masculine figures and cuts is still present but is softened with some feminine details.

“We shot [the campaign] in New York with Daniel Jackson. We recreated Paris. The team had set up a whole projection to simulate the city lights, the iconic monuments and all the biggest historical places in Paris. It was pretty rad. It’s a nice little take from being in the city in the city itself.”- Stella told InStyle.

In the ad, Stella is standing in front of a projected screen and moves simultaneously to the catchy music in the background. The projected images show the biggest and most popular landmarks in Paris. The supermodel is dressed in pieces from Karl’s collection and looks like a born and raised Parisian. The striking black and white strapless dress is definitely a statement-making piece. Aside from the astonishing clothes, Karl Lagerfeld Paris offers high-quality bags, shoes, and accessories for Fall 2017.

“Karl knows how to design for the modern girl. You’re so comfortable in Karl Lagerfeld’s collection; comfortable yet elegant and still very cool. He’s always one step ahead of the trends. He knows how to keep it tomboyish but still feminine.”- Stella explained.

During the last Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Karl received La Medaille Grand Vermeil De la Ville de Paris. This medal represents the city’s highest honor. Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris presented the award and gave a very empowering speech. She thanked the great Lagerfeld for his work and continuous achievements for the city.