See Every Look of Karlie Kloss’ Express Collection

Karlie Kloss’ Express 2017 collection was finally showcased to the world during one of the most touching runway shows ever, with every look from the collaboration being, if possible, even more inspirational. Unveiled at St. Louis, home to Kloss herself, last Thursday, the Karlie Kloss x Express collection brought a plethora of must-have fashions on stage, which are all already available for purchase online at Express.com.

Fashion aside, the runway show also gave us a more intimate portrait of Kloss, which will surely help us better understand the model-turned-fashion-designer’s next moves in the industry. “There’s no better place for it — there’s no place like home!” she revealed backstage. “All of my friends, family, family friends and teachers, classmates, everybody — all of St. Louis is coming out tonight, and they’re so proud. I’m so proud to share this with them.”

And her friends, along with her sisters, who currently study at college, were the sources of inspiration behind this Express collaboration, as she designed each one of the pieces keeping their fashion urges in mind while at the same time refining everything with touches of all the things she personally likes.

“I was inspired by my sisters who are in college, and by my friends who are just out of college entering a professional life, and I wanted to create pieces that could be dressed up or dressed down,” Kloss continued backstage. “It’s really a small selection of my favorite things that I can’t live without to help bring those pieces to every girl’s wardrobe.”

While browsing through the collection, we had the impression Kloss had us covered with everything we may need from day to night, indeed, as the line-up consists of a well-built array of must-have essentials to channel all year long. The collection’s jacket line perfectly recalls Kloss’ aim, as it features both tailored double-breasted jackets to wear either during a formal date or a more casual night out, and fancy embroidered bombers to wear with our favorite high street outfit (among which there’s the one with the “optimist” statement emblazoned on the back we talked about as soon as the collection’s show was confirmed).

Jackets aside, the Karlie Kloss x Express collection treats us to other appealing it-items we bet many will instantly fall in love with. For the night out with friends, Kloss had fun designing glamorous cropped tops, leather skirts and long, slightly boho-chic dresses either with polka dot embellishments or floral patterns. When it comes to spring-approved staples, Kloss unveiled an array of denim staples along with casual crew-neck sweaters, so that we could have something to flawlessly wear on the daily basis, too.

Under these premises, we really hope Kloss will continue collaborating with various companies soon!

