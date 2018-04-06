Karlie Kloss Fronts The New Adidas by Stella McCartney Campaign

Stella McCartney has a lot of things going on these days. After making possibly the biggest power move in her career, she is ready to continue with delivering innovative products and campaigns. The designer just recently announced that she is taking back full control of her brand, which means that she will no longer be in partnership with one of the biggest fashion conglomerates Kering. Back to her creative work, Stella and Adidas previously unveiled the new Parley UltraBOOST X sneakers made of plastic waste from the coastal areas of the Maldives. To promote the new sneaker styles, the designer and the sportswear giant once again tapped supermodel Karlie Kloss.



Karlie fronts the latest Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign where she models the new sneakers as well as other brand new pieces from the designer’s collection for Adidas. In the campaign shots, you can see the gorgeous Kloss sporting vibrant pieces paired with the Parley UltraBOOST X sneakers. The highlights of the Adidas by Stella McCartney collection include multicolored jackets, shirts, and tops you would love to show off at the gym. Karlie models the new offerings while doing a variety of activities which makes this campaign the ultimate blend of style, comfort, and function.

In the campaign, Karlie Kloss shows off a few sneaker styles. There is a colorful textured style that features purple detailing and the Adidas white UltraBOOST sole. Furthermore, Karlie gives a closeup of an insanely chic pastel sneaker with gradient color mix of peachy and pale blue. The Parley UltraBOOST X sneakers feature a new innovative STRETCHWEB technology which allows the shoe to automatically adjust to the ground during any kind of activity. The new sneakers cost $230 and are available to shop at select retailers as well as at Adidas’s online store.

Adidas and Stella McCartney designed the new silhouette as well as the entire collection with sustainability and style in mind. For these sneakers, they partnered up with Parley for the Oceans to use their Parley Ocean Plastic yarn made of plastic waste found in the oceans. The eco-friendly initiative is a step forward for positive change considering the huge problem with plastic waste in the oceans. As Adidas states, they are “Spinning the problem into a solution. The threat into a thread”. Thanks to Stella McCartney, Adidas, and Parley for the Oceans, you can now get active wearing sneakers that reduce waste from the environment.

Photo Credit: Adidas