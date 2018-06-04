Celebrities Fashion

Kat Von D Stunned in a Red Gown at Her Goth-Themed Wedding

Brides nowadays are far more ready to experiment than in the past. While most brides opt for traditional white gowns, there is a growing number of those who choose to wear other colors. Ivory, blush, and nude are among the most common colors of choice when the bride opts for something other than white. However, bold colors are in most cases off the menu for brides-to-be. For those who’d dare to wear something very different than a traditional bridal dress, Kat Von D is here to offer inspiration. The beauty mogul and tattoo artist tied the knot with the Prayers musician Rafael Reyes (a.k.a. Leafar Seyer) back in February. However, it seems that the couple needed some extra months to prepare their fabulous wedding. The theme of the wedding, as you would expect, was goth-inspired. On Saturday, the couple held an extravagant reception, where they seated in glamorous red thrones in front of guests among which former Jackass star, Bam Margera. They also exchanged matte-black bracelets that featured their names.

Photo By @katvonduk/Instagram
Photo By @markusbiren/Instagram

The bride ditched the traditional wedding colors and donned a stunning blood-red gown. The bespoke creation was a courtesy of Majesty Black. The glamorous red lace veil was designed by Adolfo Sanchez. The same designer custom created another red bridal gown for Kat’s wedding day, but she decided to wear the Majesty Black one and use the second gown for another upcoming project. In goth fashion, Kat topped her voluminous updo with a pair of red horns also designed by Majesty Black. The gown and the veil featured a mile-long train and Kat’s helpers were nothing like the adorable kids that usually carry the bride’s train. She had two figures dressed in head-to-toe red skin-tight latex catsuits. Their entire head was also covered in this shiny material without openings for the eyes. After they set her veil in place, the duo started dancing. From what we could see from the short video published on Instagram, the groom opted for an all-black outfit topped with a hat and black lace veil. The bridal bouquet consisted of three carnations, that according to the tattoo artist are Seyer’s favorite flowers. The three flowers represent Kat, her husband and the baby boy she’s expecting with him.

Photo By @whats_baking/Instagram
Photo By @prayers/Instagram
Photo By @prayers/Instagram
Photo By @thekatvond/Instagram

The founder of Kat Von D Beauty stayed true to her beloved punk aesthetic when it comes to the makeup for her wedding day. She rocked a thick winged eyeliner over shimmery eyeshadow finished off with crimson red lipstick that matched her gown. The guests got a special gift from her makeup line. Her Kat Von D Beauty team created a special black lipstick with gold glitter for her wedding day. The lipstick won’t be available for sale, only those who attended the wedding got their hands on it.

Photo By @prayers/Instagram

