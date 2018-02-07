Kat Von D to Launch Vegan Shoe Line

Kat Von D is no stranger to designing. As a tattoo artist, she always designs the packaging for her makeup products. Now the beauty mogul is adding another creative role to her resume, more precisely a shoe designer. Kat Von D is a huge animal activist and her entire makeup line is vegan. In the same fashion, the new shoe line will be 100% cruelty-free and vegan. The luxe shoe line will offer high-quality products at relatively affordable prices. Not Payless affordable, as Von D noted, but still, but she is trying to keep the prices as affordable as possible.



As a vegan, Kat Von D understands that the market has pretty limited offerings when it comes to high-quality vegan shoes. So, she wanted to have everybody included.

“I know how hard it is to find high-quality shoes with a style that aren’t made from animal leather, fur, or use glues derived from horses+cows, and that you can afford,” she wrote on Instagram back in August, when she first announced the launch of her shoe line.

The beauty mogul traveled to Florence, Italy to look for innovative sustainable ways of production. The shoes may look like they are made of leather, but that’s just an illusion. Kat managed to find cruelty-free ways to produce shoes “that will last you a lifetime and will make your feet look+feel beautiful,” as she claims. She used leather substitutes that are made out of mushroom and pineapple in the production of the shoes. According to Kat, these sustainable materials are gentle to the environment and “look equal to, if not better, than leather.”

Just like her makeup brand, Kat Von D is making the shoe line super-inclusive. Von D Shoes come in 28 styles with a size range that goes from 5 to 12. The styles are in goth aesthetic and include sky-high red and black heels, flats, sneakers, boots, sandals, creepers, slip-on shoes, winkle-pickers as well as furry moon boots. As expected, some of Kat Von D shoes feature unique details such as bone-decal accents and built-in lipstick holder. Part of the shoe styles are unisex which makes the line even more inclusive.

Kat Von D still hasn’t revealed an official launch date for her vegan shoe line. Anyway, she hinted that we should expect Von D shoes to drop this year. Having in mind that the shoe line is inclusive, unique and vegan, we expect Kat to become a big name in the vegan shoe industry just like she is in the beauty business.