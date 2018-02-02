Kate Middleton is Enchanting in a Sublime Cape Dress in Norway

Recent Posts
Gigi Hadid doesn’t seem to slow down. The gorgeous supermodel had an amazing start of the year. After releasing the lookbook for her fourth collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Hadid surprised us with another big campaign....
The Duchess of Cambridge had another show-stopping Alexander McQueen moment in an ethereal cape dress. She donned the alluring gown during her and Princ Williams's Scandinavia tour. Feast your eyes on the gorgeous pregnant Duchess...
Wearing gray from head to toes can be a dull or daring choice. But that won’t be the case if you follow the styling tips from fashion bloggers. Everyone, starting from famous celebrities to influencers...
Future royal Meghan Markle made her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry in a crisp power suit. The former actress stunned in an Alexander McQueen black pantsuit, proving that royal ladies don't have to...
[caption id="attachment_96679" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Kate Spade New York x Keds[/caption] Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so...