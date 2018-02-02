Celebrities Fashion Video

Kate Middleton is Enchanting in a Sublime Cape Dress in Norway

By Updated on

Kate Middleton is Enchanting in Sublime Cape Dress in Norway
The Duchess of Cambridge had another show-stopping Alexander McQueen moment in an ethereal cape dress. She donned the alluring gown during her and Princ Williams’s Scandinavia tour. Feast your eyes on the gorgeous pregnant Duchess and her delicate blush number in this video.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Gigi Hadid Sports the Freestyle Hi in Reebok’s “Always Classic” Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Gigi Hadid Sports the Freestyle Hi in Reebok’s “Always Classic” Campaign

Gigi Hadid doesn’t seem to slow down. The gorgeous supermodel had an amazing start of the year. After releasing the lookbook for her fourth collection with Tommy Hilfiger, Hadid surprised us with another big campaign....

16 Chic Ways To Wear Gray This Winter

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

16 Chic Ways To Wear Gray This Winter

Wearing gray from head to toes can be a dull or daring choice. But that won’t be the case if you follow the styling tips from fashion bloggers. Everyone, starting from famous celebrities to influencers...

Meghan Markle Ditched the Gown for a Black Tux on The Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion Video

Meghan Markle Ditched the Gown for a Black Tux on The Red Carpet

Future royal Meghan Markle made her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry in a crisp power suit. The former actress stunned in an Alexander McQueen black pantsuit, proving that royal ladies don't have to...

Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

Fashion Trends Video

Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

[caption id="attachment_96679" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Kate Spade New York x Keds[/caption] Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so...