Since the day the Duchess of Cambridge entered in the royal family we fell in love with her impeccable style. Her discreet feminine fashion expression is an inspiration to many fashion-forward moms and business woman.

Let’s take a moment to admire Kate Middleton’s best style moments.

Polka Dot Dress

Kate looked astonishing in a Dolce & Gabbana polka-dot midi dress and beige Victoria Beckham bag.