Kate Spade Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Is Feeling Red

Kate Spade New York showed the fall/winter 2017 ready-to-wear collection on the second floor of the famous Manhattan Russian Tea Room. The presentation was covered on Facebook live by Victoria Justice and was designed to be an in depth experience for the viewer.

Deborah Lloyd, who is the Chief Creative Officer and the President of Kate Spade New York explained: “We wanted the Facebook Live experience to offer our followers an intimate, in-depth look at a day-in-the-life of a Kate Spade New York girl during New York Fashion Week, all while showcasing our newest selection of see now, buy now product.”

This was done beautifully well with the intent for the ensemble pieces to show up on camera with a link that took those watching and shopping directly to the product on the microsite set up just for this purpose for the spring collection, as well as the main Kate Spade website. The microsite offered an exclusive look at Deborah Lloyd’s recent trip to Morocco, which inspired the spring collection that was shown on another floor at the same time the Kate Spade fall/winter 2017-2018 collection was being shown on the second floor.

The prints were certainly popping, and the inspiration for much of the collection was the beautiful and iconic Josephine Baker, Louise Brooks and also Josephine Baker’s pet cheetah Chiquita. The inclusion of the well-known Kate Spade signature florals made an appearance but in Slavic flair embroidered on outerwear and as highlighting details throughout the collection.

The brand has given a different aesthetic that has gotten an interesting range of reactions from viewers and shoppers. While well received it was not the typical Kate Spade look but it had the same attention to detail and only pulled in another audience element. The Kate Spade fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection made a definitive appearance that will be noted and certainly will be worn beautifully throughout the year.

The experience provided by this collection, in the very red lacquered Russian Tea Room with the strong designs and iconic inspirations that led to the designs that were shown, was incredible. The inclusion of items like the puffer coat for fall and winter was clever and bright but also necessary, especially since there was snow on the ground outside during the show.

The little details were fun and interesting and outgoing, creative and beautiful and so many things that a lot of people want to feel all the time, not just right now. The looks are certain and refreshing a different look that is greatly appreciated by the buyers and the fans of the Kate Spade New York brand.

