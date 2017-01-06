Kate Spade Spring 2017 Ad Campaign Features Fernanda Ly and a Camel

When it comes to fashion ad campaigns, Kate Spade is definitely all about the bigger, the better! For the newest Kate Spade spring 2017 ad campaign, the American label decided to bring touches of northern Africa to New York, letting model and brand ambassador Fernanda Ly walk around the city along with a camel.

Both the Chinese-Australian model Fernanda Ly and the camel perfectly recall the North African flair Kate Spade’s spring/summer 2017 collection (available at KateSpade.com) was filled with, as Ly’s signature hot pink mane, along with the camel’s African vibes, overwhelms us with the runway show’s urban-safari references.

“We are excited to reveal Fernanda Ly as the face of our spring 2017 campaign, shot here in New York City,” stated Deborah Lloyd, president and chief creative officer of Kate Spade New York, in an official press release. “This season is inspired by the extraordinary country of Morocco and we’re thrilled to have brought this to life in distinctive Kate Spade New York fashion, right here in our own backyard.”

And while the Kate Spade spring 2017 ad campaign is surely otherworldly, now that we finally get to see it, we can only imagine how surprising it must have been for those who were wandering the streets in the exact moments Fernanda was cuddling the camel. According to WWD, which reached out to Kate Spade’s senior vice president of brand creative Kristen Naiman, “passersby were whipping out their phones to capture the moment, while others — true to Manhattanite form — barely flinched.” As for Fernanda Ly, she quickly made friends with the camel.

“The chemistry between Fernanda and the camel was magical,” Kristen Naiman explained. “It was palpable to passersby and created a spontaneous moment of joy throughout the shoot…It made people’s day.”

Naiman also took the time to explain why the label tapped Fernanda Ly as the collection’s brand ambassador, and just by listening to the reasons behind such a choice, we can only bet their collaboration is destined to last for years. “Her strong sense of individuality and the combination of her self-expression through her personal style speak first,” Kristen concluded. “As much as she’s a model, she’s an interesting woman. She has a subtle and exuberant joyous quality, which we love.”

Colorful and mostly targeting Kate Spade New York’s younger audience, Kate Spade’s spring 2017 ad campaign features the line-up’s most jocose accessories, and pairs them with some of its girly ensembles, which, of course, match both Ly’s hair and the camel’s silhouette (the abounding animal prints were at the core of the latest Kate Spade runway show). Handbags got particularly highlighted throughout the campaign, as the label always treats us to dreamy collections that are inevitably filled with must-have accessories.

With Ly’s quirky aesthetics and Kate Spade’s cosmopolitan appeal, we have to say that both the Kate Spade spring/summer 2017 collection and its ad campaign are absolutely winning the fashion game!

