Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the Stars of the Ochirly Fall 2017 Campaign

Imagine the two biggest models at the moment shooting a campaign together. It literally doesn’t get any better. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are the main stars of Ochirly’s Fall 2017 campaign. The young supermodels are taking over the world at the speed of light. The newest addition to their rich portfolios is this collaboration with the Chinese brand.

The mastermind behind the super cool stylings is Brandon Maxwell. The ad campaign was shot by the very popular fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

The two best friends look extremely beautiful in every single picture of the campaign. Their styling is effortlessly cool and chic. You can see Bella and Kendall wearing unique pieces that are just perfect for the colder fall days. The streetwear looks are full of vibrant colors and essentials. The most noticeable detail in the pictures is Bella’s knee-high shiny red boots. Brandon Maxwell has them matched with a white laid-back dress. In the same picture, Kendall wears a black and white combo with ankle-high shiny black booties.

In several of the pictures, the supermodels are accompanied by cute kittens. Kendall and Bella are holding the kittens and playing with them while shooting the ad campaign, which makes the whole photo shoot even better. The looks also include several warmer editions and layering. In those looks, Maxwell mixed a lot of colors and fabrics, but the end result is extremely chic and contemporary. The multi colored puffer jacket and military style parka are to die for.

On another shot, you can see the two young ladies sipping on cups of coffee. Bella is rocking one of the biggest trends of the season, a striped blue and white shirt. Kendall, on the other hand, looks very chic in a cream knitted blouse.

Ochirly was founded in 1999 in China. The name comes from the words “ou shili” which means “European fashion charm”. The whole idea of the fashion brand is to bring the very popular European fashion in this big country. Ochirly is recognizable for their cool, vibrant designs that are meant for modern and self-confident women.

Kendall and Bella are inseparable. Besides being best friends they are also working together. Just weeks ago we got the chance to enjoy pictures of their vacation on the amazing Greek island of Mykonos. Right before that, the besties were a part of the Pride Parade that happened in London. Definitely, a power duo that will continue to rule the fashion world.

Photo Courtesy: Ochirly