Kendall Jenner Becomes The World’s Highest-Paid Model

One of the youngest Kardashian-Jenners is already taking the world by storm. Kendall Jenner is officially the highest-paid model in the world. According to Forbes, the young model made $22 million in the past year. This number brought Kendall the first place on the list of the highest-paid models in the world. Kendall made quite a history. Namely, nobody managed to dethrone the Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen for years from the top place on the list.

Gisele has been the world’s highest-paid model ever since 2002. She retired from the runway in 2015 but is still on the list just one spot above Kendall. The Brazillian beauty has made around $17.5 million thanks to contracts in her native country and the leading role in Carolina Herrera‘s 212 VIP Rosé scent. So, even though she doesn’t walk runways, she is doing more than fine.

The fact that Kendall Jenner took Gisele’s spot wasn’t surprising at all. The successful model scored huge contracts with lingerie brand La Perla, Adidas Original and beauty company Estee Lauder. Besides that Kendall runs Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie Jenner. She also makes thousands of dollars from paid posts on Instagram for brands that want to be tagged and seen by her 85 million followers and stars in the family Keeping up With The Kardashians reality show. She is a regular on the runway shows of many high-fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Chanel, Alexander Wang and more. The model even managed to score some overseas deals with companies such as Chinese brand Ochirly and the Philippines-based brand Penshoppe.

The list this year is probably one of the most interesting yet. As expected Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are among the highest-paid models with $9.5 million and $6 million earned this year. They are the first siblings to ever appear on this list together.

Another novelty on the list is the model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham who is the first curvy model ever that made it to the highest-paid models’ list. Graham made around $5.5 million in 2017 thanks to her swimwear line, runway shows, and multiple contracts.

Judging by this year’s Forbes list, the lines on who still counts as a model are blurred. For example, you can see John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen on the list with $13.5 million earned in the past year, but you won’t find Cara Delevingne who also had a successful year. The model decided to retire from modeling (like Gisele did) and focus on her acting career. Anyway, Cara is still part of the fashion world with her Dior skincare campaign, and ads for Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Magnum Ice Cream, Burberry, Armani Exchange, Puma, and Rimmel. Other models that made it to the list are Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Liu Wen who is the only non-white model included in the top list.