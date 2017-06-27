Kendall Jenner Best Street Style Looks

Kendall is not just a regular model. The young member of the Kardashian-Jenner family followed the steps of her sisters and built a name for herself. She is a regular on the most prestigious runway shows and the biggest red carpet events. In the last couple of years, she scored collaborations with some of the most successful international brands in the fashion industry. Surrounded by haute couture fashion since early age Kendall has built a recognizable off-duty style. The 21-year-old model turns heads everywhere she shows up. The model’s signature street style features a mixture of chic, Athleisure and rock n’ roll vibes.

Feast your eyes on Kendall’s best street style moments.

Gold Crop Top

Just a couple of days ago Kendall showed up in a heavily embellished Alberta Ferretti fringed crop top and broke the internet. The It girl literally upgraded the evening crop top. The scalloped details added a chic vibe to the look. Just when we thought that the top stole all the attention we spotted the Barbie-approved Balenciaga hot pink boots. She completed the look with the Levi’s Re/done high waisted vintage jeans and a Gucci backpack.

Cool Denim Skirt

Kendall owns probably one of the coolest denim pieces. The model was spotted in Beverly Hills rocking an interesting mid-length denim skirt with a deep slit in the center. She wore a black cropped lace cami and black simple but effective slides. The slides are a major trend this season and Kendall just gave us one more reason to get a pair of these comfy shoes.

Unconventional Details

Kendall is not addicted to heels like some of her sisters. For a walk on the streets of LA, the model and reality star flaunted long red and white striped Balenciaga shirt and a pair of distressed denim shorts. The hems of the shorts were hanging down to her ankles.

All-Yellow Outfit

Sometimes is all about adding some effective color to your style. Kendall was spotted in California in an all-yellow outfit flaunting major Beauty and the Beast vibes. She paired the yellow silk lace cami with wide-leg paperbag trousers and tiny clutch in a matching color.

Red Effective Blazer

During Paris Fashion Week the model wore a vibrant red blazer with white Gucci logo hoodie and black latex leggings. The outfit was a pure contrast between chic and edgy but Kendall pulled it off with no problem.

Trench Coat Dress

The model turned the bronze gold trench coat into a dress for a night out during London Fashion Week. She paired the velour dress with over the knee boots that enhanced her long runway legs.

Urban Vibes

Kendall was spotted in Soho, New York in this edgy and chic outfit. She wore Tupac graphic tee, short fringed skirt, and comfortable shiny jacket. Lastly, she finished off the look with suede ankle boots and big hoop earrings.

Radiant Coat

Without the metallic gold puffer coat, this outfit may be like any other. Anyway, Jenner upgraded the black leather pants and gray top with this gorgeous gold puffer coat. The cute Chanel necktie perfectly accessorized the look.

Chic & Silk

Kendall stole the show on the streets with her head to toe black silk outfit. She brought a soft rock n roll vibe with the chic silk tank top and the basic white tee underneath. The wide-leg trousers featured massive red floral prints in the upper part that added just enough color to the black and white ensemble.

Striped Duster

Jenner combined two major trends into one piece of clothing. The stripes are all over the runways, while the duster is a must-have regardless the season. Kendall paired the effective duster with a classic outfit in order to keep the attention to the coat. She complemented the look with an interesting necklace and oval vintage back shades.