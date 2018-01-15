Kendall Jenner Fronts Tod’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is one busy girl. After scoring many huge beauty and fashion campaigns as well as partnerships in 2017, she is starting the year with another exciting collaboration. The young Jenner is officially the new face of the Italian fashion house Tod’s. Kendal and 42-year-old ballet dancer Roberto Bolle front the brand’s Spring 2018 campaign.





“The dazzling light of a day on the beach. Laid-back elegance. Kendall Jenner’s natural smile, while she plays with Roberto Bolle. The visuals for Tod’s spring-summer 2018 campaign are infused with the secrets of the Italian lifestyle. The Italian way of life has its own inimitable, unique charm, which is loved all over the world. Together, a true ambassador of Italy renowned around the world and an artist with her own global following who loves Italy, live all things beautiful and Italian. Smiling, as they spend a relaxing day in the sunshine, Kendall and Roberto experience the Italian way of life and the world of Tod’s with its quality and impeccable taste.”- the Italian brand stated.

In the shots taken by Baron & Baron, the on-screen couple poses at a gorgeous oceanside location in Malibu. The whole campaign carries a romantic Italian vibe and looks like it was taken somewhere along the Amalfi coast. Tod’s stayed faithful to their heritage and the signature effortless elegance. Both Kendall and Roberto are wearing pieces from the brand’s Spring 2018 collection from head to toes. There are also two other characters that bring all the fun in the ad material.

Jenner plays with an adorable corgi puppy and a cute French bulldog. The two adorable dogs give a playful touch to the summer-inspired video and ad pictures. Both the supermodel and ballet dancer sport laid-back looks in the promotional material. In one of the shots, Jenner flaunts a pair of white cropped pants, blue shirt, beige bag, and loafers, while holding the cute corgi. In the other ones, she shows off a more vibrant look, thanks to the printed colorful top and chic jeans. Tod’s recognizable luxury loafers will be once again trending for the upcoming season.

Titled “Italian Inspiration” the advertisement celebrates Tod’s and their history in the best possible way. The power duo is taking each other’s pictures on the beach, they are having pasta for dinner and playing cards by the pool. Bolle and Jenner hosted a cocktail party during men’s Fashion Week in Milan to celebrate the official launch of the campaign. Tod’s also debuted their new Fall/Winter 2019 Menswear Collection at the Villa Necchi.

Photo Credit: Baron & Baron