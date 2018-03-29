Kendall Jenner Introduces the New Adidas Originals Arkyn Sneaker

Adidas is launching a brand new sneaker silhouette just in time for spring. The popular sportswear label always surprises with chic releases that trendy ladies love. This time they are turning the focus to women, with another empowering campaign. The Arkyn sneaker is a super-fashionable design, that comes in four colors: Core Black, Ash Pearl, Cloud White, and Steel. It features a sock-like upper part made of technical mesh, Adidas’s signature three stripes logo and laces that can be worn in different ways. The brand wants to inspire their customers to get creative and invent their signature way of wearing the Arkyn.



According to Adidas Originals, the shoe is “a trainer for creating, working, thinking, inspiring and collaborating in.”. The whole release is based on creativity and the freedom to express an individual opinion. The brand tapped five female artists and creators to introduce their new launch. Kendall Jenner, who has the leading role, became an ambassador for Adidas Originals almost one year ago. The sportswear label didn’t miss the opportunity to express how Jenner embodies all of their values.

“It’s time to push back on the cliches, they’re wearing thin. A new, technical silhouette, rooted in Adidas’ iconic vintage style, that looks both to yesterday and tomorrow. Like the best creatives, the shoe is inspired by the archive and the future. She might be one of the most famous models in the world, but she won’t let herself be defined by it. Moving seamlessly between design, writing, acting, and photographing her friends and family, she’s a shining example of an empowered female creator who cannot be boxed in.”- the sportswear brand shared.

The Arkyn campaign was shot in Kendall’s apartment in Soho. Renell Medrano is the young photographer who stood behind the camera. Jenner is joined by four other ladies, all extremely successful in their own respective fields. As mentioned before, Adidas wanted to dedicate this campaign to empowering women and stimulate their creativity. Ana Kras is a Serbian-born rising clothing designer, photographer and furniture designer currently based in New York. Syv De Blare is an emerging pop music artist with an authentic style. Marisa Competello is a woman of many talents, who owns a floral design studio in New York. And last, but not least, the fifth protagonist is Florencia Galarza, a professional soccer player.

As you can see, Adidas included women of different spheres and professions who have unique ways of expressing their personal style. The Arkyn sneaker will drop on April 5. Prices will start at $130 dollars and you can shop the new releases on adidas.com as well as stylebop.com

Photo Credit: Adidas Originals