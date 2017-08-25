Kendall Jenner Looks Sensational in La Perla’s New Campaign

The mega-popular Kendall Jenner is the star in La Perla’s new campaign. The luxury Italian brand surprised once again, with an ultra-feminine and sensual ad. La Perla is currently trying a new, innovative approach to designing and the pieces are a part of their Fall/Winter 2017 line. The collection includes “built-in” lingerie in modern and stylish pieces such as dresses, tops, and suits. The brand already released the official pictures and a wonderful video of the collection.

Romance, fantasy and a world of boundless imagination… #LaPerlaFW17 coming soon A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

In the pictures, you can see Kendall flaunting her perfect physique in several different surroundings. In one of those, the model lies on a table surrounded by fruits and flowers. She is wearing a daring lace magenta bodysuit paired with mules in the same color.

In another shot, Jenner is wearing a sensational white dress with a deep, plunging neckline. The dress also features a thigh-high daring slit. Kendall is once again surrounded by a fairytale-like background with greenery and flowers.

The third picture shows a two-piece gray suit, embroidered with flowers. Kendall is wearing black high-heeled booties while sitting in a leather armchair in the middle of a beautiful garden. The background is rich in vibrant blooms that match the flowers on the jumpsuit. Next to Kendall, there is a black handbag by the brand.

The shoot took place in a garden in Milan. The main inspiration for the campaign was an English country garden, that is full of colorful flowers and looks like a fairy tale. La Perla’s muse was photographed by the amazing photographer duo Marcus Piggott and Mert Alas. Julia Haart, who is the creative director of the brand took care of the styling for the photoshoot. All of the designs are her creations.

Jenner first became the face of La Perla in 2016. The supermodel made her debut in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. After that, she was also featured in their Pre-Fall 2017 ads. Kendall drew a lot of attention at this year’s MET Gala when she appeared in a bold, barely-there dress that left very little to the imagination. The dress was made of 85,000 crystals and signed by La Perla Couture. La Perla is one of the most renowned lingerie companies in the world and has collaborated with huge faces in the industry such as Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell and more.

Photo Credit: La Perla