Kendall Jenner Models the Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals Collection

We just got another proof that the athleisure trend is here to stay. Starting with the supermodels, to fashion influencers, everyone is still obsessed with athletic wear. Danielle Cathari is a 23-year-old Danish designer who recently scored a high-end collaboration with Adidas Originals. As a part of their partnership, Cathari got to create her own collection for the famous sportswear brand. Just a few days ago, the designer presented her first Adidas Originals line as a part of the New York Fashion Week.



Brand ambassador Kendall Jenner got to be a part of the creative process and pitch some of her ideas. The supermodel also attended the show, wearing one of Danielle’s black tracksuits from the latest collection. So, being the face of such a huge brand most certainly has its perks. Jenner rocked the newest pieces before anyone else could have a chance to see them.

“Kendall is someone who isn’t afraid to express her individuality, and I really respect that. I see so much of my style in the way she mixes it up, and I love her sense of contrast. We have similar creative visions and how we approach personal style. It never felt like work but more like just hanging out with a friend and talking about all the stuff we love, which in this case is fashion!”-Danielle told Vogue.

Adidas Originals also released the official campaign for the collaboration, that features Kendall Jenner. She is just the perfect choice to present all the athleisure wear, considering the fact that the star already mastered this trend.

The athleisure line brings back 90s vibes, presented with the all-time favorite tracksuits and athletic pieces with feminine accents. The tracksuits are done in four different colors, each one inspired by a city. Danielle thought of four fashion week metropoles when creating the chic garments. New York gets an orange tracksuit, London a yellow one, Paris a gorgeous blue piece and Shanghai has the pink one. When the collection debuts online and in stores, these towns will offer their color of the tracksuits.

The second, more feminine part features asymmetric skirts, chic bodysuits, denim jackets, jumpsuits and more. Cathari deconstructed the traditional Adidas silhouettes and reconstructed them into a freshly upgraded version. Adidas’s iconic three stripes are the detail that most of the looks have. The Danielle Cathari x Adidas Originals collaboration will be released on February 17. You can expect a second drop sometime in April.

Photo Credit: Adidas Originals