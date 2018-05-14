Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kendall Jenner Takes Major Fashion Risks in Cannes

By Updated on

If you thought that the naked dress trend is over after the 2018 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner will prove you wrong! Feast your eyes on the supermodel’s riskiest Cannes outfits in this video.

Recent Posts

Aishwarya Rai Wins The Cannes Red Carpet in a Dramatic Butterfly Dress

Celebrities Fashion Video

Aishwarya Rai Wins The Cannes Red Carpet in a Dramatic Butterfly Dress

Aishwarya Rai once again stole the show in Cannes! Feast your eyes on possibly the most dramatic gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in this video.

Kendall Jenner Takes Major Fashion Risks in Cannes

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kendall Jenner Takes Major Fashion Risks in Cannes

If you thought that the naked dress trend is over after the 2018 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner will prove you wrong! Feast your eyes on the supermodel's riskiest Cannes outfits in this video.

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Sarah Burton designed yet another gorgeous collection for Alexander McQueen. The fashion house's Pre-Fall 2018 lineup is out of this world. Think of delicate lace, tailored-to-perfection silhouettes, and intricate details. The collection is infused with...

Viva Cannes Episode 3: Candid On the Streets of Cannes

Celebrities Fashion Lifestyle shopping Video

Viva Cannes Episode 3: Candid On the Streets of Cannes

In episode 3 of Viva Cannes, follow host Rebecca Grant as she takes you onto the streets of Cannes to mingle with the locals. Watch as she visits an antique market on the promenade right...

Outfit Of The Week 5/11

Fashion

Outfit Of The Week 5/11

Lately the fashion trends have been detouring (in a good way) into the unexpected. Breaking rules like mixing pattens that we once would have never dared to mix, and like this week's outfit of the...