Kendall + Kylie Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Unveils Basic Staples

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been cemented into popular culture so you are bound to run past their products whether intentionally as a fan or not. Though the “to be or not to be” issue with pop culture typically goes up in the air where fashion is concerned if the pieces look right. Here we have the Kendall + Kylie fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection for New York Fashion Week and it is full of pieces as basic as the two Jenners.

“I’m obsessed with basics,” Kendall told Vogue over a phone call from Los Angeles. “In my everyday style, I repeat the same jeans, the same tops, my favorite shoes… And we have a lot of great bodysuits this season, which are some of my favorite pieces because you can wear them all the time.”

Throughout of the collection, these basics can be seen as the pieces of your every day wardrobe that you would mix with something either more extravagant or less, just your regular clothes. It is easy to underestimate a ready-to-wear collection that is not full of jaw dropping moments but a collection of basics is the foundation of everyone’s closet.

Nothing stands out on its own as a dram-haunting piece that you just have to have, but rather the collection looks to be comprised of easy to obtain everyday fashion items that you actually need, like cute jeans, and an attractive sweatshirt that when you wear, you still look like you are trying rather than like you gave up. A good basic won’t let your down.

There are plenty of looks in this collection and though they appear to be staple pieces they each have something that makes them interesting, like giant safety pin closures on ‘dad jeans’ with a certain amount of slouch to them and an interesting velour bodysuit with a hood that most who enjoy a ‘90s revamp will be clamoring for. Let’s be honest, the ‘90s are back in a big way and the hints to this fact are found all throughout the Kendall + Kylie fall 2017 collection from the looser fit jeans and tighter shirts to the large hoop earrings.

A set of silk slip dresses that looked to be perfectly beautiful in their light reflecting qualities gave it the appearance of being liquid and the wearer had every movement highlighted. It is nice to see slip dresses making such a comeback, as well as the pairing of oversized pieces and slouchy jeans with crop tops again. Not only is it nostalgic for those of us who like the ‘90s, it was a clever way for the Jenners to be in the mix of NYFW with a collection that would set them slightly apart.

Photos courtesy of Vogue