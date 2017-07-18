Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Swimsuit Capsule

The mega popular sisters Kendall and Kylie can sell literally anything. Their latest huge collaboration is with the popular e-retailer Revolve. The exclusive capsule collection offers 23 pieces of swimsuits, all of them very stylish and sexy.

Kendall and Kylie found the inspiration for the capsule in their mom’s closet. According to the Jenners, Kris has a closet full of swimwear from the 70s and 80s.Kendall and Kylie found the pieces very fashionable and used them as samples for their work. The celebrity sister duo loves high-cuts and their newest obsession is the sporty vibe.



“We were inspired by old school ’80s bathing suits like my mom used to wear. My mom has the most amazing ’70s and ’80s swim collection. I’ve worn some lately, so we were really inspired by that sexy sports vibe.” –Kylie told Vogue. “We are loving everything high-cut because it looks amazing on all body types,” Kendall added.

The two girls at only 21 and 19 are among the biggest trendsetters in the world. The limited edition capsule carries their recognizable youthful and sexy style. The diversity of the swimsuits is very impressive. There is a little bit of everything including chic one piece swimsuits and separates. The styles start at $57 and cost up to $165.

For the ones who prefer one-piece swimsuits, Kylie and Kendall have the perfect styles. You will find several styles that stand out and will accent the best parts of your figure. Kendall’s favorite one is the red one piece swimsuit. This USA swimsuit is priced at $125. Another very cool style is the military print low back one piece that costs $135. This style is sold in two different sets of colors.

“The bathing suit styles we designed for this collection are sexy and fun. The red one piece with the American flag is one of my favorites.”- explains Kendall in the Revolve press release.

The sisters also presented cut-out solid one piece swimsuits that are currently the biggest trend. You can choose from two different colors. One of them is made in black and white, while the other style is very vibrant and features a combination of yellow and pink fabric. You can get them for $135 each.



The separates are extremely sexy. The duo included daring styles that feature mesh, barely-there bikini sets, and high-waisted bottoms. This new drop of separates also features bright colors and fun prints. Some of the styles carry a sporty vibe, which is Kylie’s favorite. Since the two of them are not afraid to show some skin, they star in the campaign for their limited-edition capsule. The two sisters flaunted their perfect curves in the daring designs.

“I’m definitely a fan of the ‘swimtimates’ trend! I love layering lingerie and swim into my everyday looks, especially during the summertime. I think swimwear sometimes has a lingerie feel to it, so it only makes sense that people combine the two clothing styles together,” said Kylie.



The duo has collaborated with Revolve on several occasions. Together they have created a shoe line and a ready-to-wear collection. Just last year the sisters made a swimwear line with Topshop. That collection was a huge success and sold out extremely fast. The same thing will probably happen with this one. The Kendall and Kylie x Revolve capsule line is already available at Revolve, so hurry up and get your favorites.

“We’ve seen huge success with the Kendall + Kylie ready-to-wear and shoe business. We were inspired by the girls’ input to translate the ’80s for the millennial customer, with high cut legs and on-trend one-pieces and sexy two-pieces,” said Lauren Yerkes, the vice president of merchandising and buying at Revolve.

Kendall and Kylie are not new in the world of collaborations. Their debut collaboration was with PacSun in 2012, when they were only 16 and 14 years old. Since then, the popular sisters founded their own clothing brand, and they keep surprising their fans with new collections. They continued their work with PacSun and are constantly teaming up with Topshop.

Photo Courtesy of Revolve